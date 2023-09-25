"An absolute bada** night": Proud Hailie Deegan reflects on younger brother’s SMX World Championship victory

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series regular Hailie Deegan was recently seen celebrating her younger brother Haiden Deegan's victory at the SMX season finale. The 17-year-old dirt bike racer from the Deegan family followed in his father's footsteps to get into the motocross dirt-biking world.

Haiden's first championship victory came after the finale put him on the top of the final points standings with 157 points to his name. He was closely followed by Jo Shimoda with 152 points and RJ Hampshire sat in P3 with 122 to his name. The result awarded the motocross rider a final prize amount of $500,000 after the race.

Hailie Deegan celebrated her younger brother's achievement on her official Instagram handle by posting a picture of the celebrations and writing:

"An absolutely bada** night watching @dangerboydeegan win the championship. I think I put in my fastest mile time sprinting down to the podium. So damn proud of this kid and everything he has accomplished."

Haiden Deegan also took to his own Instagram handle to post about a successful season and wrote:

"Turning dreams in to reality. 2023 champ!"

Meanwhile, Hailie Deegan will be seen behind the wheel of her #13 Ford F-150 fielded by Thorsport Racing at Talladega Superspeedway for the second race of the 2023 Playoffs Round of 8.

The race is scheduled to go live on Sunday, September 30, 2023, after the series takes a week-long break from racing after Bristol Motor Speedway.

Hailie Deegan's chances of advancing to the NASCAR Xfinity Series

Currently seen racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series on a regular basis, Hailie Deegan could be a driver looking for a jump to the second-tier nationwide series courtesy of the 2023 silly season.

Xfinity Series team AM Racing announced the expansion of their lineup for 2024 with the addition of another entry.

Hailie Deegan could be one of the frontrunners due to her alliance with Ford as a manufacturer, as well as the 3 Truck Series season under her belt.

Deegan could be a viable option for the manufacturer as well as the sponsors as an efficient tool of promotion. The Temecula, California native is one of the most popular drivers in her series.

It remains to be seen whether Deegan is ready for the jump up to the Xfinity Series in a career that has seemingly hit stagnancy in the third-tier Truck Series.