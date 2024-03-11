“Another no show for Chase Elliott. He is trash”, “9 team needs a new chief”: HMS fans upset after 28-year-old’s winless streak continues 

Hendrick Motorsports superstar Chase Elliott was once again under the radar of fans as he continues to battle through his poor form.

Following the conclusion of the Shriners Children's 500 race in Phoenix, it has been a total of 38 races since the 2020 Cup Series champion Chase Elliott last won a NASCAR race. The 28-year-old driver, who was a regular feature in the Cup playoffs, missed out on the postseason last campaign for the first time in his career.

2023 also saw Elliott go winless for the first time since the 2017 campaign. An injury-ridden season saw the Georgia native struggle throughout the campaign as he missed out on multiple races sitting on the sidelines.

While Elliott would have hoped for a fresh start in 2024, stars are yet to align for Elliott. After four races, the Hendrick Motorsports driver is yet to secure a top-10 finish. Despite an encouraging qualifying performance which saw him secure third position in the starting field, he failed to make his mark in Phoenix, ending the race in 19th position.

With Elliott's last win coming in October of 2022, the prolonged winless streak has left fans increasingly frustrated with Elliott's performance, with many taking to social media platforms to express their discontent.

One user commented on X (formerly Twitter):

“Another no show for Chase Elliott. He is trash.”

Another fan commented:

“BuT hE wAs A tOp QuAlIfYeR”

A third fan wrote:

“9 team needs a new chief”

Here are some more fan reactions to Chase Elliott's prolonged win drought:

Chase Elliott is willing to take "however many steps it takes" to find his form

In an interview with NASCAR.com, Chase Elliott acknowledged his situation and the challenges ahead. He said:

“I’m a pretty realistic person and I kind of look at things for what they are probably too much some days. But I think that I recognize that things aren’t just going to get better overnight."

The six-time NASCAR Cup Series Most Popular Driver added:

"I have known that for a period of time now and at the end of the day, I don’t know how many steps there are to getting to where you need to go."

However, despite the uncertainties surrounding his journey back to the winner's circle, Elliott emphasized his willingness to put in the necessary effort. He said:

"But I’m willing to take however many steps it takes to get there and I think that’s the bottom line of the importance of what matters.”

With 123 points, Chase Elliott is ranked ninth in the Cup Series standings after four races.