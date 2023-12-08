Anthony Alfredo rejoins Our Motorsports for 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series

Our Motorsports on Thursday (December 7) announced that the organization has signed Anthony Alfredo for the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

After driving the #78 Chevy for B.J. McLeod Motorsports in 2023, Alfredo returned to his former team for the 2024 season.

The 24-year-old will drive the #5 Chevrolet Camaro with a primary sponsorship from Dude Wipes in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

Anthony Alfredo ended the 2023 Xfinity season in 20th place in the championship standings along with two top-10 finishes. His best finish of P8 came at the Daytona International Speedway.

Alfredo is excited for the opportunity to drive again for Our Motorsports In a team release, the Ridgefield, Connecticut native has expressed his emotions about working with his former team in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

“I am thrilled about the opportunity to return to Our Motorsports and drive the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro. Chris, Mary, Vic, and their families have been working hard to build a competitive program. We all have the will to win, and I believe in the team of people we are putting together,” Alfredo said.

Our Motorsports haven't revealed the length of the contract. The deal locks in the #5 Chevy driver for the foreseeable future.

“We are very excited to welcome Anthony” – Our Motorsports owner on Anthony Alfredo

The 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season will be his third consecutive full-time season. In his first year with Our Motorsports, Anthony Alfredo scored one top-five, four top-10 finishes, and his best finish of P5 came at Auto Club Speedway. He also ended that season with a career-best 15th place in the Xfinity Series points table.

In a statement, team founder Chris Our said:

“We are very excited to welcome Anthony back to Our Motorsports. We have the same goals and with the experience he has, we know we can excel in 2024.”

Anthony Alfredo has made 67 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with 15 top-10 finishes and his career finish of P3 came at Texas Motor Speedway in 2020. He has also competed full-time in the Cup Series for Front Row Motorsports in 2021. He has made 38 starts in the Cup Series with just one top-ten finish.

Catch Alfredo in action when the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series season kicks off at the Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 17.