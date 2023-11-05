NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Nov 05, 2023 11:28 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship
NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season came to an end at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday (November 4). Stewart-Haas Racing driver Cole Custer received his first Xfinity Series title after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race.

In the chaotic Phoenix race, Custer survived the late overtime restart and held off the rest of the competition to cross the finish line in P1.

With the championship 4 race victory, the #00 Ford driver bagged 40 points and ended the season at the top position in the table with 4040 points, three wins, and 14 top-five finishes.

Justin Allgaier, who missed the title by a few margins, gained 34 points, and moved to second place in the points table with 4034 points with four wins, and 15 top-five finishes.

Sammy Smith, who started on the pole, did not use the advantage and finished P9 in the race. He gained just 33 points and ended the season in sixth place on the points table with 2248 points.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after season finale race

Below are the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the end of the season:

  1. Cole Custer (P) - 4040
  2. Justin Allgaier (P) - 4034
  3. Sam Mayer (P) - 4032
  4. John Hunter Nemechek (P) - 4009
  5. Austin Hill - 2273
  6. Sammy Smith # - 2248
  7. Sheldon Creed - 2225
  8. Daniel Hemric - 2224
  9. Chandler Smith # - 2219
  10. Parker Kligerman - 2209
  11. Josh Berry - 2172
  12. Jeb Burton - 2126
  13. Riley Herbst - 904
  14. Brandon Jones - 793
  15. Brett Moffitt - 680
  16. Parker Retzlaff # - 662
  17. Kaz Grala - 617
  18. Ryan Sieg - 606
  19. Jeremy Clements - 533
  20. Anthony Alfredo - 454
  21. Josh Williams - 446
  22. Kyle Sieg - 428
  23. Joe Graf Jr - 395
  24. Brennan Poole - 366
  25. Ryan Ellis - 366
  26. Kyle Weatherman - 336
  27. Jeffrey Earnhardt - 272
  28. Connor Mosack - 270
  29. Blaine Perkins # - 258
  30. Alex Labbe - 246
  31. Ryan Truex - 197
  32. Myatt Snider - 166
  33. Josh Bilicki - 164
  34. Patrick Emerling - 164
  35. Sage Karam - 160
  36. Joey Gase - 152
  37. Gray Gaulding - 132
  38. Garrett Smithley - 125
  39. Cj Mclaughlin - 103
  40. Leland Honeyman - 93
  41. Mason Massey - 76
  42. Parker Chase - 76
  43. Trevor Bayne - 72
  44. Layne Riggs - 71
  45. Miguel Paludo - 63
  46. Dawson Cram - 59
  47. David Starr - 54
  48. Dale Earnhardt - 48
  49. Preston Pardus - 45
  50. Brad Perez - 40

Edited by Yash Soni
