NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season came to an end at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday (November 4). Stewart-Haas Racing driver Cole Custer received his first Xfinity Series title after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race.

In the chaotic Phoenix race, Custer survived the late overtime restart and held off the rest of the competition to cross the finish line in P1.

With the championship 4 race victory, the #00 Ford driver bagged 40 points and ended the season at the top position in the table with 4040 points, three wins, and 14 top-five finishes.

Justin Allgaier, who missed the title by a few margins, gained 34 points, and moved to second place in the points table with 4034 points with four wins, and 15 top-five finishes.

Sammy Smith, who started on the pole, did not use the advantage and finished P9 in the race. He gained just 33 points and ended the season in sixth place on the points table with 2248 points.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after season finale race

Below are the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the end of the season:

Cole Custer (P) - 4040 Justin Allgaier (P) - 4034 Sam Mayer (P) - 4032 John Hunter Nemechek (P) - 4009 Austin Hill - 2273 Sammy Smith # - 2248 Sheldon Creed - 2225 Daniel Hemric - 2224 Chandler Smith # - 2219 Parker Kligerman - 2209 Josh Berry - 2172 Jeb Burton - 2126 Riley Herbst - 904 Brandon Jones - 793 Brett Moffitt - 680 Parker Retzlaff # - 662 Kaz Grala - 617 Ryan Sieg - 606 Jeremy Clements - 533 Anthony Alfredo - 454 Josh Williams - 446 Kyle Sieg - 428 Joe Graf Jr - 395 Brennan Poole - 366 Ryan Ellis - 366 Kyle Weatherman - 336 Jeffrey Earnhardt - 272 Connor Mosack - 270 Blaine Perkins # - 258 Alex Labbe - 246 Ryan Truex - 197 Myatt Snider - 166 Josh Bilicki - 164 Patrick Emerling - 164 Sage Karam - 160 Joey Gase - 152 Gray Gaulding - 132 Garrett Smithley - 125 Cj Mclaughlin - 103 Leland Honeyman - 93 Mason Massey - 76 Parker Chase - 76 Trevor Bayne - 72 Layne Riggs - 71 Miguel Paludo - 63 Dawson Cram - 59 David Starr - 54 Dale Earnhardt - 48 Preston Pardus - 45 Brad Perez - 40