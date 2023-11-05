NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Driver standings after championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season came to an end at Phoenix Raceway on Saturday (November 4). Stewart-Haas Racing driver Cole Custer received his first Xfinity Series title after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race.
In the chaotic Phoenix race, Custer survived the late overtime restart and held off the rest of the competition to cross the finish line in P1.
With the championship 4 race victory, the #00 Ford driver bagged 40 points and ended the season at the top position in the table with 4040 points, three wins, and 14 top-five finishes.
Justin Allgaier, who missed the title by a few margins, gained 34 points, and moved to second place in the points table with 4034 points with four wins, and 15 top-five finishes.
Sammy Smith, who started on the pole, did not use the advantage and finished P9 in the race. He gained just 33 points and ended the season in sixth place on the points table with 2248 points.
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver standings after season finale race
Below are the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the Xfinity Series standings after the end of the season:
- Cole Custer (P) - 4040
- Justin Allgaier (P) - 4034
- Sam Mayer (P) - 4032
- John Hunter Nemechek (P) - 4009
- Austin Hill - 2273
- Sammy Smith # - 2248
- Sheldon Creed - 2225
- Daniel Hemric - 2224
- Chandler Smith # - 2219
- Parker Kligerman - 2209
- Josh Berry - 2172
- Jeb Burton - 2126
- Riley Herbst - 904
- Brandon Jones - 793
- Brett Moffitt - 680
- Parker Retzlaff # - 662
- Kaz Grala - 617
- Ryan Sieg - 606
- Jeremy Clements - 533
- Anthony Alfredo - 454
- Josh Williams - 446
- Kyle Sieg - 428
- Joe Graf Jr - 395
- Brennan Poole - 366
- Ryan Ellis - 366
- Kyle Weatherman - 336
- Jeffrey Earnhardt - 272
- Connor Mosack - 270
- Blaine Perkins # - 258
- Alex Labbe - 246
- Ryan Truex - 197
- Myatt Snider - 166
- Josh Bilicki - 164
- Patrick Emerling - 164
- Sage Karam - 160
- Joey Gase - 152
- Gray Gaulding - 132
- Garrett Smithley - 125
- Cj Mclaughlin - 103
- Leland Honeyman - 93
- Mason Massey - 76
- Parker Chase - 76
- Trevor Bayne - 72
- Layne Riggs - 71
- Miguel Paludo - 63
- Dawson Cram - 59
- David Starr - 54
- Dale Earnhardt - 48
- Preston Pardus - 45
- Brad Perez - 40