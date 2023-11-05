NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full results for championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race is completed. The title-deciding race with a total of 38 entries, started at 7 pm ET on Saturday, November 4. It took place at the Phoenix Raceway and lasted two hours, 30 minutes and 53 seconds.

Driving the #00 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing, Cole Custer claimed his first-ever NASCAR Xfinity Series championship by winning the season finale at one-mile track on a wild overtime restart. He successfully beat his fellow championship 4 drivers John Hunter Nemechek, Justin Allgaier and Sam Mayer to clinch his elusive first title on the track.

Custer crossed the finish line by a margin of 0.61 seconds ahead of the charging Sheldon Creed and another 0.007 seconds ahead of Justin Allgaier to take the checkered flag for the first time at Phoenix. The win marked Custer’s third of the season and 13th career win in the series.

Meanwhile, Creed finished runner-up, followed by Justin Allgaier, Riley Herbst, and Sam Mayer in the top five. Josh Berry, Austin Hill, Chandler Smith, Sammy Smith, and Kaz Grala completed the top 10.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race saw 12 lead changes among six drivers and witnessed eight caution flags.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race final results explored

Here are the final results for Xfinity Series’ season finale at Phoenix Raceway:

#00 - Cole Custer (CC) #2 - Sheldon Creed #7 - Justin Allgaier (CC) #98 - Riley Herbst #1 - Sam Mayer (CC) #8 - Josh Berry #21 - Austin Hill #16 - Chandler Smith (R) #18 - Sammy Smith (R) #26 - Kaz Grala #9 - Brandon Jones #27 - Jeb Burton #31 - Parker Retzlaff (R) #17 - Rajah Caruth (i) #25 - Brett Moffitt #48 - Parker Kligerman #91 - Kyle Weatherman #39 - Ryan Sieg #07 - Dawson Cram #51 - Jeremy Clements #10 - Daniel Hemric #19 - Myatt Snider #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt #78 - Anthony Alfredo #92 - Josh Williams #43 - Ryan Ellis #35 - Joey Gase #20 - John Hunter Nemechek (CC) #6 - Brennan Poole #66 - Timmy Hill (i) #28 - Joe Graf Jr. #02 - Blaine Perkins (R) #4 - Stefan Parsons (i) #24 - Connor Mosack (R) #53 - Chris Hacker (i) #08 - J. J. Yeley #11 - Derek Kraus (i) #38 - Kyle Sieg