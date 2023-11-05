NASCAR

NASCAR 2023 Xfinity Series: Full results for championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Nov 05, 2023 10:32 IST
NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship
NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race is completed. The title-deciding race with a total of 38 entries, started at 7 pm ET on Saturday, November 4. It took place at the Phoenix Raceway and lasted two hours, 30 minutes and 53 seconds.

Driving the #00 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing, Cole Custer claimed his first-ever NASCAR Xfinity Series championship by winning the season finale at one-mile track on a wild overtime restart. He successfully beat his fellow championship 4 drivers John Hunter Nemechek, Justin Allgaier and Sam Mayer to clinch his elusive first title on the track.

Custer crossed the finish line by a margin of 0.61 seconds ahead of the charging Sheldon Creed and another 0.007 seconds ahead of Justin Allgaier to take the checkered flag for the first time at Phoenix. The win marked Custer’s third of the season and 13th career win in the series.

Meanwhile, Creed finished runner-up, followed by Justin Allgaier, Riley Herbst, and Sam Mayer in the top five. Josh Berry, Austin Hill, Chandler Smith, Sammy Smith, and Kaz Grala completed the top 10.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race saw 12 lead changes among six drivers and witnessed eight caution flags.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race final results explored

Here are the final results for Xfinity Series’ season finale at Phoenix Raceway:

  1. #00 - Cole Custer (CC)
  2. #2 - Sheldon Creed
  3. #7 - Justin Allgaier (CC)
  4. #98 - Riley Herbst
  5. #1 - Sam Mayer (CC)
  6. #8 - Josh Berry
  7. #21 - Austin Hill
  8. #16 - Chandler Smith (R)
  9. #18 - Sammy Smith (R)
  10. #26 - Kaz Grala
  11. #9 - Brandon Jones
  12. #27 - Jeb Burton
  13. #31 - Parker Retzlaff (R)
  14. #17 - Rajah Caruth (i)
  15. #25 - Brett Moffitt
  16. #48 - Parker Kligerman
  17. #91 - Kyle Weatherman
  18. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  19. #07 - Dawson Cram
  20. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  21. #10 - Daniel Hemric
  22. #19 - Myatt Snider
  23. #45 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  24. #78 - Anthony Alfredo
  25. #92 - Josh Williams
  26. #43 - Ryan Ellis
  27. #35 - Joey Gase
  28. #20 - John Hunter Nemechek (CC)
  29. #6 - Brennan Poole
  30. #66 - Timmy Hill (i)
  31. #28 - Joe Graf Jr.
  32. #02 - Blaine Perkins (R)
  33. #4 - Stefan Parsons (i)
  34. #24 - Connor Mosack (R)
  35. #53 - Chris Hacker (i)
  36. #08 - J. J. Yeley
  37. #11 - Derek Kraus (i)
  38. #38 - Kyle Sieg

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...