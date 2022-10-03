"Anytime you can win, it's great" - Hendrick Motorsports owner on Chase Elliott's victory and Alex Bowman's recovery

Chase Elliott crossed the checkered flag in P1 after receiving a big push from Erik Jones on the final lap of the Yellawood 500. Apart from the driver, Rick Hendrick celebrated the Dawsonville, Georgia native's win from the owner's perspective.

The 500-mile-long race at the Talladega Superspeedway saw the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver visit Victory Lane after crashing out of the race in Texas. Elliott's points haul at the Lincoln, Alabama track meant he was back to leading the playoff driver's standings table.

Hendrick Motorsports @TeamHendrick Post-race inspection cleared. Chase Elliott is OFFICIALLY your race winner! Post-race inspection cleared. Chase Elliott is OFFICIALLY your race winner! https://t.co/MZVEyWKcQO

The 26-year-old driver plays a major role in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, as he has prior experience in how to win a championship, being the 2020 Cup champion with his current team. Rick Hendrick, who fields the #9 Chevrolet driven by Elliott, was also appreciative of his driver's efforts post-race, saying:

"Any time you can win it's great. Talladega, usually when I come down here I tear up a bunch of cars and so, pretty clean race today and it's good to have him (Chase Elliott) moving on locked into the Round of 8, and go into the Roval next week, our guys run good there so hopefully we can get them in there."

The 73-year-old team owner was also looking forward to Alex Bowman's return to the track next weekend and said:

"Alex, I hope he can be back. He was feeling pretty good Friday, yesterday, and this morning. So hopefully he'll be clear to come back, but he's gotta make sure he feels like it because we don't want to take any chances."

Watch the complete interview below:

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Rick Hendrick was elated with the Chase Elliott win after a rough week for Hendrick Motorsports.



Hendrick talks about the win, Alex Bowman’s health and the upcoming appeal for William Byron: Rick Hendrick was elated with the Chase Elliott win after a rough week for Hendrick Motorsports.Hendrick talks about the win, Alex Bowman’s health and the upcoming appeal for William Byron: https://t.co/YSC7OUbUgQ

Chase Elliott heads to Charlotte Roval next Sunday and will be looking to solidify his lead in the playoffs. After all, he is regarded by many as the best road-course racer in the Cup Series field.

Chase Elliott elaborates on his performance in 2022 NASCAR Yellawood 500

Driving the #9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, Chase Elliott managed to make the most out of any driver during the dying stages of the 188-lap-long Yellawood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver was seen taking the lead in the race on the final lap as the pack jostled for position. Erik Jones played a key role in Elliott's victory as he pushed him after the #9 switched lanes, sealing his trip to Victory Lane.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. @DaleJr Damn fun day at work. @chaseelliott made some great moves late and put on a clinic. The way that race played out was unique and unlike most we see at Dega. Nice to have one without the big crashes just to know it’s possible. 5 to go! Roval you’re next. Damn fun day at work. @chaseelliott made some great moves late and put on a clinic. The way that race played out was unique and unlike most we see at Dega. Nice to have one without the big crashes just to know it’s possible. 5 to go! Roval you’re next.

The Dawsonville, Georgia native spoke about what the final few laps felt like in the cockpit and said:

"Yeah, it was a wild last couple laps. I wasn't super crazy about being on the bottom. Fortunately I got just clear enough off of two to slide up in front of Erik. He gave me some great shoves. Obviously a Team Chevy partner there."

Watch Chase Elliott drive next weekend in the Bank of America 400 on Charlotte Roval Road Course.

