NASCAR 2022: Final results for YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 is finally done and dusted. The second race of the Round of 12 started at 2:00 pm ET and lasted for 3 hours, 15 minutes, and 23 seconds. It took place at the iconic Talladega Superspeedway with a total of 37 entries.

Driving the #9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports, Chase Elliott captured his fifth win of the season. This made him the first playoff driver to advance into the Round of 8 and become the first playoff driver to win a playoff race this year.

NASCAR @NASCAR ELLIOTT EDGES BLANEY AT THE LINE TO WIN! #NASCARPlayoffs ELLIOTT EDGES BLANEY AT THE LINE TO WIN! #NASCARPlayoffs https://t.co/NOzWSv9WyX

On Sunday, he grabbed the lead when he made the move from the inside line to the outside line on the final restart with two laps to go, thanks to a massive push from Erik Jones. Elliott managed to hold off Ryan Blaney to the finish line to win the 500-miler at the 2.66-mile-long Superspeedway.

Meanwhile, Blaney led nine of the final 17 laps to get his first win of the season but failed to hold off Elliott’s late charge in the final stretch of the race and finished the race as runner-up. He was followed by Michael McDowell, Ross Chastain, and Denny Hamlin completing the top five.

The action-packed NASCAR's YellaWood 500 saw several lead changes among 17 different drivers, but it was Blaney and Elliott who battled for the win on the final lap.

Daniel Hemric, Corey LaJoie, Harrison Burton, and Ty Gibbs failed to finish the race.

NASCAR’s 2022 YellaWood 500 final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2022 YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway:

#9 - Chase Elliott #12 - Ryan Blaney #34 - Michael McDowell #1 - Ross Chastain #11 - Denny Hamlin #43 - Erik Jones #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #14 - Chase Briscoe #77 - Landon Cassill (i) #24 - William Byron #3 - Austin Dillon #10 - Aric Almirola #31 - Justin Haley #45 - Bubba Wallace #20 - Christopher Bell #5 - Kyle Larson #48 - Noah Gragson (i) #18 - Kyle Busch #41 - Cole Custer #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #42 - Ty Dillon #6 - Brad Keselowski #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #22 - Joey Logano #8 - Tyler Reddick #4 - Kevin Harvick #62 - Justin Allgaier (i) #15 - J. J. Yeley (i) #51 - Cody Ware #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #16 - Daniel Hemric (i) #7 - Corey LaJoie #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #23 - Ty Gibbs (i)

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course for the final race of the Round of 12 on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

