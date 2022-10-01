Create

NASCAR 2022: Starting lineup for YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 - Qualifying
Yash Soni
Modified Oct 01, 2022 11:51 PM IST

After four action-packed playoff races, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama for the fifth playoff race as well as the second race of the Round of 12. Fans were also eagerly awaiting the start of yet another exciting race this Sunday, October 2, 2022. YellaWood 500 will be live on NBC and MRN at 2:00 pm ET.

The 31st race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be contested on a 2.66-mile-long Superspeedway. 37 drivers, including 12 playoff drivers, will compete for over 188 laps in the fifth playoff race of the season to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for YellaWood 500 on his official Twitter account:

Cup lineup for Sunday at Talladega: https://t.co/ohfSNBJy55

In Saturday’s qualifying races, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell held off Kyle Larson at a speed of 180.591 mph to win the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race. It was his fourth pole of the season and his career. Meanwhile, last year’s Cup champion Larson will share the front row with Bell after turning a lap of 180.516 mph.

Retweet to congratulate Christopher Bell on his NASCAR Cup Series POLE at Talladega Superspeedway!More » FOXSports.com/NASCAR https://t.co/r5ieAh8ayb

They will be followed by Denny Hamlin, Aric Almirola, and Chase Briscoe rounding out the top five.

Ross Chastain, Noah Gragson, Tyler Reddick, William Byron, and Ty Gibbs completed the top 10.

2022 NASCAR YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 37-car grid at Talladega Superspeedway:

  1. #20 - Christopher Bell
  2. #5 - Kyle Larson
  3. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  4. #10 - Aric Almirola
  5. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  6. #1 - Ross Chastain
  7. #48 - Noah Gragson (i)
  8. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #24 - William Byron
  10. #23 - Ty Gibbs (i)
  11. #22 - Joey Logano
  12. #43 - Erik Jones
  13. #16 - Daniel Hemric (i)
  14. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  15. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  16. #9 - Chase Elliott
  17. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  18. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  19. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  20. #3 - Austin Dillon
  21. #31 - Justin Haley
  22. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  23. #17 - Chris Buescher
  24. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  25. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  26. #18 - Kyle Busch
  27. #45 - Bubba Wallace Jr.
  28. #41 - Cole Custer
  29. #34 - Michael McDowell
  30. #42 - Ty Dillon
  31. #62 - Justin Allgaier (i)
  32. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  33. #77 - Landon Cassill (i)
  34. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  35. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  36. #15 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  37. #51 - Cody Ware

