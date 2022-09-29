NASCAR 2022: Where to watch YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway race? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Lincoln, Alabama this weekend for the YellaWood 500, which will be held at Talladega Superspeedway. The green flag will drop at 2:00 pm ET on Sunday, October 2, 2022, and the event will be telecast live on NBC and PRN.

Additionally, there will be a qualifying session for the race, which will begin at 10:30 am ET on Saturday, October 1, 2022, and can be enjoyed on the NBC Sports app.

Sunday’s race will consist of 37 drivers who will compete for over 188 laps on the 2.66-mile-long Superspeedway, resulting in a 500-mile race. It features 33 degrees of banking on the turn, 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval, and 3 degrees on the backstretch.

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace Jr. won last year’s YellaWood 500 and will look to defend it on Sunday.

The first four playoff races were won by four different non-playoff drivers – Erik Jones, Bubba Wallace Jr., Chris Buescher, and Tyler Reddick. This means 12 playoff drivers have to perform to their potential because there are only two races left in the Round of 12 to advance into the Round of 8.

Drivers who are in the battle for the championship include Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, and Christopher Bell. Meanwhile, Briscoe, Cindric, Bell, and Bowman are below the cut-off line ahead of Sunday’s race.

Where to watch NASCAR's YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Here is the telecast schedule for Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway:

Sunday, October 2, 2022

2:00 pm ET: YellaWood 500

The 2022 YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway will air on NBC, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Live streaming for the fifth playoff race will be available on the NBC Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on nbcsports.com.

NBC and USA Network hold the broadcasting rights for the remaining races of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series season. As a result, all the action in Lincoln, Alabama, including qualifying will be telecast live on NBC Sports, while the main race will be live on NBC as well as NBC Sports.

You can also get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of the weekend in Alabama.

