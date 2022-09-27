NASCAR 2022: Full weekend schedule for YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

The 2022 NASCAR YellaWood 500 will take place on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Talladega Superspeedway. The fifth race of the NASCAR playoffs as well as the second race of the Round of 12 will be broadcast on NBC and MRN at 2:00 pm ET.

Sunday’s race will be the second race of the 2022 NASCAR season in Alabama and will host the Next Gen car for the second time since GEICO 500. The track features 33 degrees of banking on the turn, 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval, and 3 degrees on the backstretch. This will require drivers to work together in the draft to succeed.

Talladega Superspeedway opened in 1969 and currently hosts races for the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Camping World Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series. NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. is known to be the master at this track with 10 wins, 23 top-five, and 27 top-10 finishes.

The 37 participating drivers in Sunday's race will compete for over 188 laps. The playoff drivers who made the Round of 12 were Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, and Christopher Bell. A win here will confirm a spot for playoff drivers in the next round.

There will be no practice for this week’s Cup race. The weekend will begin directly with the qualifying race, which is scheduled to be held on October 2, 2022, at the 2.66-mile-long Superspeedway.

The 37 drivers will be split up into two different groups. Just like every other qualifying race, the division will be based on an odd/even order to determine the starting positions of the drivers for the YellaWood 500.

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace Jr. became the first African-American driver to win the YellaWood 500 in 2021 and will be looking to make back-to-back trips to Victory Lane here.

Full weekend schedule for 2022 NASCAR YellaWood 500

Here’s the qualifying and main race schedule for this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway:

Friday, September 30, 2022

3:30 pm ET: Camping World Truck Series qualifying

5:30 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

Saturday, October 1, 2022

10:30 am ET: Cup Series qualifying

12:30 pm ET: Chevy Silverado 250

4:00 pm ET: Sparks 300

Sunday, October 2, 2022

2:00 pm ET: YellaWood 500

Catch the adrenaline-fuelled NASCAR weekend at Talladega Superspeedway on October 2, 2022, at 2:00 pm ET.

