NASCAR 2022: Who are the drivers who made it to the Round of 12?

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race added a new chapter on Saturday night. After the conclusion of yesterday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, the playoff grid went from 16 to 12 drivers.

Chris Buescher became the latest non-playoff driver to upset the 2022 playoff grid. After some close finishes this season, Buescher has finally managed to claim his first win of the season and first for the newly-formed RFK Racing at the 0.533-mile short track.

The first three playoff races of the season were unpredictable and filled with drama. For the first time in NASCAR's history, a non-playoff driver managed to win every race in the first round of the playoffs.

In the first two playoff races, Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace Jr. took the checkered flag at Darlington Raceway and Kansas Speedway respectively, preventing playoff drivers from locking their place into the Round of 16 with a win.

Four playoff drivers have been eliminated from the 2022 NASCAR season in the battle for championship contention at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, leaving 12 drivers to advance into the Round of 12.

Both Richard Childress Racing drivers Tyler Reddick and Austin Dillon failed to make the Round of 12. Meanwhile, veteran Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch were the other two drivers who were also eliminated.

Busch faced engine issues with his #18 car, missing the second round of the playoffs for the second time in his career. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver finished 32nd, exiting early thanks to engine failure for the second time in three races. Dillon was involved in a multi-car wreck and ended his day early in 31st place.

NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12 playoff grid after Bristol Motor Speedway

With 12 drivers now left to fight for the 2022 championship, Chase Elliott has once again grabbed the top spot to begin the Round of 12. Chase Briscoe, Alex Bowman, Daniel Suarez, and Austin Cindric enter the next playoff round as the four drivers below the cut-off line.

Take a look at the drivers who made it to the Round of 12:

#9 - Chase Elliott #22 - Joey Logano #1 - Ross Chastain #5 - Kyle Larson #24 - William Byron #11 - Denny Hamlin #20 - Christopher Bell #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #48 - Alex Bowman #99 - Daniel Suarez #2 - Austin Cindric (R)

NASCAR Cup Series returns next weekend at Texas Motor Speedway for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, the fourth playoff race. The action will go live at 3:30 pm EST on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

