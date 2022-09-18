NASCAR 2022: Final results for Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race is finally done and dusted. The final race of the first round of the playoffs started at 7:30 pm ET and lasted for 3 hours, 1 minute, and 7 seconds. It took place at Bristol Motor Speedway with a total of 36 entries.

Driving the #17 Ford Mustang for Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing, Chris Buescher captured his first win of the season, making him the third straight non-playoff driver to win in the Round of 16. On Saturday, he grabbed the lead after taking two tires on his final pit stop on Lap 438 of 500 and drove away from the rest of the field to win the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at the 0.533-mile short track.

In a race that was filled with thrilling action, Buescher crossed the finish line 0.458 seconds ahead of Chase Elliott to grab the checkered flag.

The win marked the second NASCAR Cup Series career victory for the #17 driver and helped end a 222-race winless streak dating back to July 2016 at Pocono Raceway. Meanwhile, he became the 19th different driver to win a race in the first 28 races of the ongoing season, tying the record for the most different winners in NASCAR history.

Meanwhile, Chase Elliott, who challenged Buescher for the win in the closing laps, finished as runner-up, followed by William Byron, Christopher Bell, and Kyle Larson completing the top five.

NASCAR’s 2022 Bass Pro Shops Night Race final results

Here are the final results for NASCAR's 2022 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

#17 - Chris Buescher #9 - Chase Elliott #24 - William Byron #20 - Christopher Bell #5 - Kyle Larson #1 - Ross Chastain #16 - A. J. Allmendinger (i) #41 - Cole Custer #11 - Denny Hamlin #4 - Kevin Harvick #34 - Michael McDowell #31 - Justin Haley #6 - Brad Keselowski #14 - Chase Briscoe #7 - Corey LaJoie #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #51 - Cody Ware #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #43 - Erik Jones #77 - Landon Cassill (i) #15 - J. J. Yeley (i) #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #8 - Tyler Reddick #42 - Ty Dillon #22 - Joey Logano #10 - Aric Almirola #45 - Bubba Wallace #12 - Ryan Blaney #3 - Austin Dillon #48 - Alex Bowman #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #18 - Kyle Busch #23 - Ty Gibbs (i) #19 - Martin Truex Jr.

Catch the NASCAR teams and drivers next at Texas Motor Speedway for the next round of the playoffs on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far