NASCAR 2022: Starting lineup for Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Qualifying
Aric Almirola during the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Qualifying
Modified Sep 17, 2022 07:00 PM IST

After two action-packed playoff races, the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee for the third playoff race and the final race of the Round of 16. Fans were also eagerly awaiting the start of yet another exciting race this Saturday, September 17, 2022. The Bass Pro Shops Night Race will be live on USA Network and PRN at 7:30 pm ET.

The 29th race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be contested on a 0.533-mile short track. 36 drivers, including 16 playoff drivers, will compete for over 500 laps in the third playoff race of the season to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for the Bass Pros Shops Night Race on his official Twitter account:

Cup lineup for Saturday night at Bristol: https://t.co/2Uz2RUjy9r

In Friday’s qualifying races, Stewart-Haas Racing driver Aric Almirola won his first pole of the season at a speed of 128.382 mph. It was his fourth NASCAR career pole after securing the previous pole at Nashville Superspeedway last year. Meanwhile, his teammate Chase Briscoe will share the front row with Almirola after turning a lap of 128.193 mph. They will be followed by Alex Bowman, Denny Hamlin, and Kyle Larson rounding out the top five.

Let’s go!! P1. #ItsBristolBaby https://t.co/BnOczCYc47

Ryan Blaney, Kevin Harvick, Christopher Bell, Austin Cindric (R), and Brad Keselowski completed the top 10.

2022 NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36-car grid at Bristol Motor Speedway:

  1. #10 - Aric Almirola
  2. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  3. #48 - Alex Bowman
  4. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  7. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  8. #20 - Christopher Bell
  9. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
  10. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  11. #41 - Cole Custer
  12. #1 - Ross Chastain
  13. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  14. #45 - Bubba Wallace
  15. #22 - Joey Logano
  16. #24 - William Byron
  17. #8 - Tyler Reddick
  18. #34 - Michael McDowell
  19. #31 - Justin Haley
  20. #17 - Chris Buescher
  21. #18 - Kyle Busch
  22. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  23. #9 - Chase Elliott
  24. #43 - Erik Jones
  25. #23 - Ty Gibbs
  26. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  27. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
  28. #3 - Austin Dillon
  29. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  30. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
  31. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  32. #51 - Cody Ware
  33. #78 - B.J. McLeod
  34. #42 - Ty Dillon
  35. #77 - Landon Cassill
  36. #15 - J.J. Yeley

