NASCAR 2022: Where to watch Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway race? Time, TV Schedule & Live Stream

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series is headed to Bristol, Tennessee this weekend for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race, which will be held at Bristol Motor Speedway. The green flag will drop at 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, September 17, 2022, and the event will be telecast live on USA Network and PRN.

Additionally, there will be a qualifying session for the race, which will begin at 5:20 pm ET on Saturday, September 16, 2022, and can be enjoyed on the NBC Sports app.

Saturday’s race will consist of 36 drivers who will compete for over 500 laps on the 0.533-mile short track, resulting in a 266.5-mile race. It features 26-30 degrees of banking on the turn and 6-10 degrees of banking on the straightaways.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won last year’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race and is pegged as the favorite to win it again on Sunday.

The first two playoff races were won by two non-playoff drivers – Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace Jr., which means 16 playoff drivers have just one race in Round 16 to advance into the Round of 12.

Drivers who made the NASCAR playoffs included Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, Kevin Harvick, and Austin Dillon.

Where to watch NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Here is the telecast schedule for Saturday’s race at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Saturday, September 17, 2022

7:30 pm ET: Bass Pro Shops Night Race

The 2022 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway will air on USA Network, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Live streaming for the third playoff race will be available on the NBC Sports app, which is available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as on nbcsports.com.

NBC and USA Network hold the broadcasting rights for the second half of the Cup Series and Xfinity Series season.

As a result, all the action in Bristol, Tennessee, including practice and qualifying, will be telecast live on NBC Sports, while the main race will be live on USA Network as well as NBC Sports.

You can also get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the proceedings of the weekend in Bristol.

