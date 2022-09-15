NASCAR 2022: Full weekend schedule for Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The 2022 NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race will take place on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Bristol Motor Speedway. The third race of the NASCAR playoffs as the third race of the Round of 16 will be broadcast on USA Network and PRN at 7:30 pm ET.

Saturday’s race will be the second race of the 2022 NASCAR season in Bristol and will host the Next Gen car for the second time since the Food City Dirt Race. The track features 26-30 degrees of banking on the turn and 6-10 degrees of banking on the straightaways.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Bristol

(ET)



Thu

2:30-ARCA p&q

4:30-FS1-Truck p&q

6:30-FS1-ARCA race (200)

9-FS1-Truck race 55-55-90



Fri

2:35-NBC Sports web/app stream-Xfin p&q

4:35-USA(5pm, stream prior)-Cup p&q

7:30-USA-Xfin race 85-85-130



Sat

7:30-USA-Cup race 125-125-250



NWS: 80s day, 60s night, 1% rain Bristol(ET)Thu2:30-ARCA p&q4:30-FS1-Truck p&q6:30-FS1-ARCA race (200)9-FS1-Truck race 55-55-90Fri2:35-NBC Sports web/app stream-Xfin p&q4:35-USA(5pm, stream prior)-Cup p&q7:30-USA-Xfin race 85-85-130Sat7:30-USA-Cup race 125-125-250NWS: 80s day, 60s night, 1% rain

Bristol Motor Speedway opened in 1961 and currently hosts races for the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Camping World Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series, and NHRA Mello Yellow Drag Racing Series.

The 36 drivers will compete for over 500 laps on Saturday. The 16 playoff drivers who made the 2022 NASCAR playoffs are Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez, Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell, Kevin Harvick, and Austin Dillon.

The 29th Cup Series race practice and its qualifying race will be held on the same day, September 16, 2022, at the 0.533-mile short track.

The Cup Series weekend will start with Friday’s practice session, followed by a qualifying race for a single-lap, single-car run, which will then conclude with Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

Reigning Cup Series champion Kyle Larson won the Bass Pro Shops Night Race in 2021 and will be looking to make back-to-back trips to Victory Lane here.

Full weekend schedule for 2022 NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Here’s the practice, qualifying, and main race schedule for this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Thursday, September 15, 2022

2:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

3:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

4:30 pm ET: Camping World Truck Series practice

5:05 pm ET: Camping World Truck Series qualifying

6:30 pm ET: Bush’s Bean 200

9:00 pm ET: UNOH 200

Friday, September 16, 2022

2:35 pm ET: Xfinity Series practice

3:10 pm ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

4:35 pm ET: Cup Series practice

5:20 pm ET: Cup Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Food City 300

Saturday, September 17, 2022

7:30 pm ET: Bass Pro Shops Night Race

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anurag C