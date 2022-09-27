NASCAR 2022: Full entry list for YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Lincoln, Alabama this weekend for the fifth playoff race of the season. This will be the second race of the Round of 12 after the dramatic AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 last weekend.

The YellaWood 500 marks the 31st NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on October 2, 2022, at Talladega Superspeedway. The event will begin at 2:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on NBC and MRN.

The race will be contested over 188 laps of the 2.66-mile-long Superspeedway. It marks the 54th annual YellaWood hosted by Talladega Superspeedway in the history of the Cup Series.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in the NASCAR YellaWood 500:

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass 37 Cup entries for Talladega with the 62-Gragson as the additional entry. 37 Cup entries for Talladega with the 62-Gragson as the additional entry. https://t.co/WQKvhi3tNO

37 drivers will take on the green flag, of which 12 playoff drivers will look to start their fourth playoff race on a good note on Sunday. Meanwhile, the drivers that will change this weekend’s docket are #15 Rick Ware Racing’s JJ Yeley, #16 Kaulig Racing’s Daniel Hemric, #62 Beard Motorsports’ Noah Gragson, #77 Spire Motorsports’ Landon Cassill, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod.

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace Jr. won last year’s YellaWood 500 and finished with a total time of 2 hours, 23 minutes, and 24 seconds. Wallace Jr. will look to defend his title this weekend.

NASCAR’s 2022 YellaWood 500 full entry list

Here is the entry list for the 37 cars that will take part at Talladega Superspeedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric (R) #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Tyler Reddick #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - J. J. Yeley (i) #16 - Daniel Hemric (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #18 - Kyle Busch #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton (R) #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Ty Gibbs (i) #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland (R) #41 - Cole Custer #42 - Ty Dillon #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Bubba Wallace #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #62 - Noah Gragson (i) #77 - Landon Cassill (i) #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch another action-packed NASCAR weekend at Talladega Superspeedway on October 2, 2022, at 2:00 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far