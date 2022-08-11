Bubba Wallace Jr., being the sole African-American to drive in the NASCAR Cup Series full-time, has always been the center of attention in the sport. More often in the spotlight for his activism against racial inequality and inclusion than for negative reasons, Wallace Jr. has certainly amassed a huge number of fans along the way. Aside from the racing fraternity, Netflix's Race: Bubba Wallace docuseries also helped shoot the Mobile, Alabama native into the limelight.

The six-episode-long docuseries focuses on the personal as well as professional ascend of the 30-year-old into the highest echelon of stock car racing. One of the main features of the series is its documentation of the 2020 season, which involved Wallace Jr. making bold moves in the sport. Speaking out against the use of the Confederate flag while battling depression and possible threats in the form of a noose found in one of the garages at Talladega Superspeedway, the documentary features it all.

One key person who appeared repeatedly on the series was Bubba Wallace Jr.'s then-girlfriend Amanda Carter. She was frequently interviewed about her boyfriend by Netflix and was one of the closest people to the 23XI Racing driver during the time depicted on the show.

Carter was a Senior Financial Analyst at Bank of America in Charlotte when she and Wallace Jr. started dating in 2016. The couple have been one of the more popular ones in the NASCAR fraternity, and haven't shied away from displaying their affection for each other in public.

Are Bubba Wallace Jr. and Amanda Carter still together in 2022?

The 23XI Racing driver and Carter's relationship has been going strong for six years now, with the two of them announcing their engagement on social media a year ago.

Why I waited so long..we will never know. The wait is over!! Here's to forever! Forever ever!

Both Wallace Jr. and Carter took to various platforms, including Instagram, to post pictures of the #23 Toyota Camry TRD driver down on one knee, proposing to his partner. July 30, 2022, marked a year of their engagement together. The couple also have a dog named Asher, an Aussiedoodle, who has helped them bond over the years.

Watch Bubba Wallace Jr. take on the Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway this weekend as the #23 team at 23XI Racing seems to be on a string of good results.

