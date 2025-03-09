Aric Almirola fires back with a blunt message after scathing Phoenix backlash: “It was fair”

Aric Almirola defended his last-lap move at the GovX 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race in Phoenix after receiving criticism. A video posted on X by SpeekFreaks shows Almirola speaking to the press, standing by his decision.

The incident occurred in the final turn of the race, where the 40-year-old, battling Alex Bowman for the win, squeezed him into the wall. Bowman expressed frustration, saying he expected more room but did admit that Almirola was faster.

The 31-year-old took the lead on the final lap but had to defend against Almirola, who was closing in. In the last turn, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver pushed up the track, making door-to-door contact with Bowman and forcing him into the wall. The contact slowed the 31-year-old allowing Aric Almirola to cross the line first by just 0.045 seconds, the second-closest finish at Phoenix Raceway.

A video was later shared where the 40-year-old gave his thoughts regarding the final-lap incident. Almirola said he didn’t wreck Alex Bowman and pointed out that both cars remained intact despite some contact. He explained that he got Bowman loose to gain position and wasn’t going to let him drive away without a fight.

“Yeah, I didn't crash him. Yeah I thought it was fair, I didn't go in there and put him fuel cell deep. I got him loose and I was able to get some clear air on my nose, when he slid off the bottom, and I just throttled up and we race the start finish line, and we rubbed right but like these cars will go back to the shop, they'll tear them apart, they’ll rebuild them. Like I didn't knock on his front. I didn't overly damage either one of our cars," Aric Almirola said

“We just got wheel marks on our cars and we rub the fence a little bit, coming to the checker but, yeah I'm not gonna loosen them up and then just wait to go back to throttle and let him just drive off and beat me to the start finish line without trying. So yeah, I don't think I'd do anything different.” he added.

Alex Bowman, who started on pole and led the most laps early on, was visibly disappointed. He described the incident as frustrating, noting that his car was heavily damaged. Speaking to The CW Sports, he said:

“I would’ve hoped that he would've given me a lane on exit, but he just exited like I wasn’t there.”

Aric Almoria, unapologetic about the incident will continue racing select Xfinity events for Joe Gibbs Racing this season. Alex Bowman on the other hand, will return full-time to the NASCAR Cup Series.

Aric Almirola retired from full-time racing in 2023

In 2023, Aric Almirola announced his retirement from full-time racing after six years with Stewart-Haas Racing. He looked back on his career and expressed gratitude to the team for giving him the opportunity to compete in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Aric Almirola won three Cup Series races, two with Stewart-Haas Racing and one with Richard Petty Motorsports at Daytona in 2014. While stepping away from full-time racing, he later returned for select Xfinity Series races with Joe Gibbs Racing. On X, Almirola wrote:

“After much prayer, consideration, and conversations with my family, I’m ready for the next adventure. To everyone at Stewart-Haas Racing: A genuine and heartfelt thank you for the last six years. Winning races and competing with all of you has been a thrill.”

Meanwhile, Stewart-Haas Racing exited NASCAR after the 2024 season. The organization was rebranded as Haas Factory Team, selling three of its four charters. The only remaining driver under the new structure is Cole Custer, who pilots the No. 41 Ford.

