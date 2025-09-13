Joe Gibbs Racing's Xfinity Series driver, Aric Almirola, recently won the Bristol Motor Speedway event, taking away Sheldon Creed's chance at his maiden victory. The first race of the Round of 12, the Food City 300, was held on Friday, September 12, 2025.

Almirola had a decent qualifying session for the 300-lap race and secured a spot among the top five drivers. He began the race from P3 with the best time of 15.947 seconds and a top speed of 120.324 mph. Meanwhile, Sheldon Creed was in P10 with a lap time of 16.057 seconds and a top speed of 119.499 mph.

The JGR driver fell three spots and finished stage one in P6 behind Jesse Love. While Creed fell multiple spots and wrapped the stage in P24. However, the duo picked up the speed, and Aric Almirola led the closing lap of the 300-lap race, overshadowing Creed's efforts to secure his maiden win of the season.

The #19 Toyota driver secured his ninth Xfinity Series career win at Bristol Motor Speedway. Meanwhile, the Haas Factory Team driver finished a race as runner-up for the 15th time in his career. Reflecting on the race results, Joseph Srigley wrote:

"He tried his hardest on the final lap, but @SheldonCreed comes up just short once again, recording his 15th second-place finish in the NASCAR Xfinity Series."

Connor Zilisch leads the Xfinity Series points table, followed by his teammate Justin Allgaier in P2. Meanwhile, Sheldon Creed jumped two spots in the standings, currently ranking seventh with six top-fives and 13 top-tens in 27 starts.

"I’m excited to have this opportunity": Former Cup Series driver Aric Almirola on his return to Joe Gibbs Racing

Former Cup Series driver Aric Almirola competed for Stewart-Haas Racing in NASCAR's top-tier racing series. He joined SHR in 2018 and drove the #10 Ford Mustang for the team till 2023. After wrapping the 2023 season, Almirola announced he wasways with Tony Stewart's co-owned SHR.

The former SHR driver then moved to the Xfinity Series as a part-time driver for Joe Gibbs Racing in the 2024 season. He secured three wins in the 2024 season, with one at Kansas Speedway and two at Martinsville Speedway.

Fast forwarding to this season, Aric Almirola has secured two wins so far. Reflecting on his return to JGR, he stated:

“I'm excited to have this opportunity to get behind the wheel again and have Young Life represented on the car with me."

“I know Young Life was a central focus in the life of my friend J.D. Gibbs, and it means so much to me to have this opportunity to bring awareness to the great work they do introducing Christ to young people all over the world,” he added.

Aric Almirola currently ranks 21st in the Xfinity Series points table with 453 points to his credit. Additionally, he has secured two wins, 5 top-fives, and 8 top-tens in 12 starts this season.

