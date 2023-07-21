“As a young driver, I can’t ask for anything more”: Justin Haley explains what helped him decide to join Rick Ware Racing

NASCAR Cup Series driver Justin Haley is set to join Rick Ware Racing from the 2024 season onwards on a multi-year contract. Haley, who is in his third season in the premier stock racing series, currently drives Kaulig Racing's #31 entry.

Justin Haley revealed that leaving Kaulig Racing wasn't an easy decision, claiming that he pondered over it for months. Ultimately, the 24-year-old driver said he was convinced by Rick Ware's belief in him, which made him sign the contract.

Haley explained on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio how he made up his mind to join forces with RWR for the future.

"It's never an easy decision, I don't wanna sit here and say that it was super easy to make, especially with how much Kaulig Racing and Matt Kaulig did for me. It's a decision I pondered for months, at the end of the day, Rick Ware was very genuine for me, he was honest and believes in me," Haley said.

"As a young driver, I can't ask for anything more than a team owner that chases after me and wants me to drive his race car."

Currently driving a Chevrolet, Justin Haley's move for the next season will see him behind the wheel of a Ford Mustang. The alliance between RFK Racing and Rick Ware Racing was another pivotal feature that convinced Haley to switch his alliance to Ford.

"To kind of have the resources that RFK Racing brings to Rick Ware Racing and having that great partnership was huge for me. That made the decision a little bit more easy. Obviously, they have a new alliance with RFK, and are able to utilize that," he explained.

Haley is also excited to race under the mentorship of RFK co-owner and driver Brad Keselowski.

"And having Brad Keselowski as a mentor, a great driver in the sport, was huge for me too," he added about the former NASCAR champion.

Rick Ware delighted to have Justin Haley in his driver lineup

Justin Haley is a former ARCA Menards Series East champion and NASCAR Cup race winner. Haley achieved his lone Cup Series victory in his third career start for Spire Motorsports in 2019.

Rick Ware claimed that Justin Haley's arrival at RWR marked a great day for the team, signifying their commitment to growth in the coming years.

"This is a great day for our team on many levels," Rick Ware said in a team release. "Having someone with Justin’s talent and background become part of our future is a testament to our commitment to growth over the past few years. I have known Justin for a long time, respect all he has achieved in many forms of motorsports and look forward to great success together."

The team owner added that Haley will be a great addition to the RWR/RFK Racing alliance.