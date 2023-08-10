"At the end of the day, we got over it”: Ryan Blaney confirms there’s no bad blood between him and Corey LaJoie despite crashing out in Michigan

Ryan Blaney and Corey LaJoie were seen having a chat after their collision at the Michigan Speedway on Sunday (August 6) after the race was suspended due to rain.

None of them wrecked each other or spun around during the collision. Blaney also spoke on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio to confirm that there is no bad blood between him and Corey LaJoie.

“The one with Corey and I yesterday, yeah we talked it out, and I was upset about it, you know, because I got put up in the junk," he said.

"...I know T.V. just shows the end product [the crash] but the beginning side was what I was upset about and that's how we ended up in that spot. We talked about it and agreed to disagree on where we stood on it but you are always gonna have that side of it. So, we both lost spots there and at the end of the day, we get over it..." he added.

Ryan Blaney tried an overtake with LaJoie on his inside but got blocked by the #7 Chevy, forcing him against the outside wall. He then reacted angrily to Lajoie's conduct by bumping the latter's passenger door.

Blaney qualified 9th for the Firekeepers Casino 400 and finished in 9th while Corey LaJoie finished 15th.

Kyle Busch blames Ryan Blaney for ending his race at Michigan

On Sunday, during the NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan, Kyle Busch and Ryan Blaney crashed with each other, ending Busch's race. At lap 14, Blaney was dueling for the inside lane with Busch, who made a reckless maneuver that ultimately ended his race early.

Both drivers were racing wheel to wheel when Blaney's car lost control and spun out right into the outer wall. The collision had inflicted substantial damage to the car's left front end. It led to its removal to the garage, where it was eventually ruled out of contention.

Kyle Busch on the incident with Ryan Blaney "They all want to run hard. They want to race to crash ... I made a move and in the old days, they'd let you have the spot ... and race you later."Kyle Busch on the incident with Ryan Blaney pic.twitter.com/R8WYnWuLmZ

"They all want to run hard. They want to race to crash ... I made a move and in the old days, they'd let you have the spot ... and race you later," he said to the media.

Busch stated that he knew his race came to an end when he got spun around into the wall at turn 1.