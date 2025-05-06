"At least it has it's own identity": NASCAR Insider defends Texas Motor Speedway's racing product 

NASCAR Insiders Jordan Bianchi and Jeff Gluck recently shared their takes on Texas Motor Speedway. The mile-and-a-half racetrack has constantly been a target of criticism from fans and industry insiders alike for its lack of quality racing since its major repave in 2017.

Ad

However, as per Bianchi, the racetrack has passed the point of no return. Speaking on The Teardown podcast, the show's co-host spoke about the 'big storyline' following the NASCAR Cup race at Texas.

"You can't reconfigure it to a traditional 1.5 mile track because it's expensive, two, it's going to take a few years to get to where you want it to be and I will say, this doesn't race like a Kansas or a Charlotte or even like a Las Vegas. But at least Texas has an identity now. At least it isn't like it used to be where it's like, 'Oh my god we're going to Texas.' It's entertaining in a way and at least it has its own identity now and the identity isn't like before where it was like pure suckitude. Like this is actually like an entertaining like anything can happen," Bianchi described. [14:00]

Ad

Trending

Ad

He further claimed that the racing at Texas 'still rewards' the best drivers and teams. Bianchi pointed to Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney all having shots to win Sunday's race, even drivers like Michael McDowell.

"It's not like all of this carnage and unpredictability is leading to like wild finishes and unpredictable winners. It's still leading to justified guys who are going out there and doing it," he added.

Ad

Having said that, he mentioned how there still needs to be 'better racing' and a line has to be drawn by NASCAR to figure out a way to improve. But Bianchi emphasized that he doesn't see a reconfiguration happening at Texas, and the racetrack is 'not going to change.'

Jeff Gluck rules out 'a dramatic repave' for Texas by NASCAR

Kyle Busch (8), Zane Smith (38), and Cole Custer (41) drive during the Wurth 400 - Source: Imagn

Speaking on The Teardown podcast, like Jordan Bianchi, his co-host Jeff Gluck had also claimed that there's no way NASCAR would go forward with 'a dramatic repave' for Texas at this point.

Ad

But even if there were to be a repave, the motorsport insider claimed that it'd take at least four to five years for the surface to begin to age so the racing character could emerge out of it.

Gluck recalled William Byron's comments, where the #24 driver said that the asphalt at Texas hasn't aged as it does on other racetracks, even though the color has changed.

"It's an important market for NASCAR. The attendance was up, like double digits. So, I think that this is going to be a place that just stays how it is and it'll be the annual sort of complaint about Texas thing in the spring, but it's just not going to change," Gluck added. [13:41]

With that said, it'll be interesting to see how NASCAR proceeds with Texas Motor Speedway going forward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shaharyar Shaharyar is one of the most experienced NASCAR journalists at Sportskeeda, having also worked in the motorsports journalism industry for over 3 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked with Essentially Sports.



In addition to watching as many races as possible and tracking all the storylines on raceday, he aims to be attentive and objective in his reportage by cross-referencing all the information he obtains with multiple sources. Shaharyar also tries to be empathetic with his coverage and understand the emotions of athletes and fans alike.



Although he admires Max Verstappen due to the hard work that has gone behind his recent dominance, he also has a soft spot for Charles Leclerc and Ferrari. Having covered NASCAR for quite some time, Shaharyar is resigned to the fact that it will struggle to eclipse F1 due to its old-school nature, though he believes the series has its own merits, just as F1 has limitations.



Shaharyar is also an indie filmmaker and his spare time is largely spent on that field either writing, directing, or editing a story or a project to make it come to life. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.