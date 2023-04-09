“At least something is exciting at the track”: NASCAR fans react to drone marker at Bristol dirt race

With the NASCAR Cup Series as well as the Craftsman Truck Series slated to race on a dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway, the governing body had to come up with a unique solution for a one-of-a-kind problem. After being introduced to the 'Choose Rule', drivers have to pick a lane during restarts before a specific area after the start-finish line on the track.

Signified by an orange 'V' or cone painted on the track's surface, drivers are either expected to choose the inside i.e. bottom lane, or the top i.e. outside lane for the subsequent restart. However, since this weekend's dirt races mean the orange marker cannot be painted on the surface, NASCAR came up with a rather unique solution.

The governing body made use of a drone which hovered over the surface of the track during restarts with an orange light suspended underneath it. The box-shaped light signified the 'choose area' for the drivers and the whole solution was dubbed the 'Choose Drone'.

Fans of the sport reacted to the indigenous idea online, with some of the best reactions as follows:

Catch the 'Choose Drone' in action this Sunday during the Food City Dirt Race.

Hailie Deegan elaborates on 13th place finish in NASCAR Truck Series race at Bristol

Craftsman Truck Series driver Hailie Deegan has been on an upwards trajectory ever since switching teams in the junior series of NASCAR. Seen behind the wheel of the #13 Ford F150 fielded by ThorSport Racing, Deegan managed to finish in P13 at a dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway.

Elaborating on how a bad day on track now means P13 instead of P30 for the Temecula, California native, Deegan said:

"For it being a bad day and pretty much being bummed about it, those days last year we'd be kind of excited about finishing 13th. For this to be a bad day shows we're really improving, doing lot better I think as a team. We're going to keep moving on to the next one and keep chipping away at it, doing better and better."

#NASCAR “For this to be a bad day shows we’re really improving,” @HailieDeegan after a 13th place finish at Bristol Dirt. “For this to be a bad day shows we’re really improving,” @HailieDeegan after a 13th place finish at Bristol Dirt. #NASCAR https://t.co/loxzhSwISO

Meanwhile, fans are preparing to see NASCAR Cup Series cars out on the dirt this Sunday for the Food City Dirt Race, which goes live at 7:00 pm ET on FOX Sports.

