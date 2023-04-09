NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

After an action-packed Toyota Owners 400, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. The Food City Dirt Race will be live on FOX and PRN at 7:00 pm ET.

The eighth race of the 2023 NASCAR season will be contested on a 0.533-mile dirt short track. 37 drivers will compete over 250 laps in the race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for the Food City Dirt Race on his official Twitter account.

Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson won his second pole of the season by earning the most points (15) of any driver in Saturday's (April 8) four qualifying Heat races. The #5 Chevrolet driver went from sixth to first to win his Heat race on a dirt track. Austin Dillon will share the front row with Larson after winning the Heat 1 race.

They will be followed by J.J. Yeley, Christopher Bell, and Kyle Busch (the defending champion of the event) in the top five. Tyler Reddick, Austin Cindric, Ryan Preece, Heat 3 winner Ryan Blaney, and William Byron complete the top 10. Bubba Wallace Jr., who won the Heat 4 race, will start 11th on Sunday (April 9).

2023 NASCAR Food City Dirt Race starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 37 NASCAR Cup Series drivers at the Bristol Motor Speedway:

#5 - Kyle Larson #3 - Austin Dillon #15 - J.J. Yeley #20 - Christopher Bell #8 - Kyle Busch #45 - Tyler Reddick #2 - Austin Cindric #41 - Ryan Preece #12 - Ryan Blaney #24 - William Byron #23 - Bubba Wallace #22 - Joey Logano #34 - Michael McDowell #14 - Chase Briscoe #38 - Todd Gilliland #1 - Ross Chastain #48 - Alex Bowman #43 - Erik Jones #10 - Aric Almirola #21 - Harrison Burton #13 - Jonathan Davenport #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #51 - Matt Crafton #31 - Justin Haley #4 - Kevin Harvick #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #17 - Chris Buescher #16 - A.J. Allmendinger #11 - Denny Hamlin #9 - Josh Berry #77 - Ty Dillon #6 - Brad Keselowski #99 - Daniel Suarez #7 - Corey LaJoie #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #78 - B.J. McLeod

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the Bristol Motor Speedway for the first Dirt event of the season live on Sunday.

