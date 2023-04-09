Create

NASCAR 2023: Starting lineup for Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 09, 2023 16:15 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race - Qualifying
NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race - Qualifying

After an action-packed Toyota Owners 400, the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series arrived at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee. The Food City Dirt Race will be live on FOX and PRN at 7:00 pm ET.

The eighth race of the 2023 NASCAR season will be contested on a 0.533-mile dirt short track. 37 drivers will compete over 250 laps in the race to secure a chance at driving down Victory Lane.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for the Food City Dirt Race on his official Twitter account.

Bristol (ET)Sunday5:30-FS1-NASCAR RaceDay6-FOX-NASCAR RaceDay7:14-FOX-Cup race 75-75-100NWS: Sun-60s, 1% rain https://t.co/HKeVZmNmjM

Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson won his second pole of the season by earning the most points (15) of any driver in Saturday's (April 8) four qualifying Heat races. The #5 Chevrolet driver went from sixth to first to win his Heat race on a dirt track. Austin Dillon will share the front row with Larson after winning the Heat 1 race.

.@KyleLarsonRacin doing Kyle Larson things in Heat Race 3. https://t.co/EYtTYSmdzg

They will be followed by J.J. Yeley, Christopher Bell, and Kyle Busch (the defending champion of the event) in the top five. Tyler Reddick, Austin Cindric, Ryan Preece, Heat 3 winner Ryan Blaney, and William Byron complete the top 10. Bubba Wallace Jr., who won the Heat 4 race, will start 11th on Sunday (April 9).

2023 NASCAR Food City Dirt Race starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 37 NASCAR Cup Series drivers at the Bristol Motor Speedway:

  1. #5 - Kyle Larson
  2. #3 - Austin Dillon
  3. #15 - J.J. Yeley
  4. #20 - Christopher Bell
  5. #8 - Kyle Busch
  6. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  7. #2 - Austin Cindric
  8. #41 - Ryan Preece
  9. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  10. #24 - William Byron
  11. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  12. #22 - Joey Logano
  13. #34 - Michael McDowell
  14. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  15. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  16. #1 - Ross Chastain
  17. #48 - Alex Bowman
  18. #43 - Erik Jones
  19. #10 - Aric Almirola
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton
  21. #13 - Jonathan Davenport
  22. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  23. #54 - Ty Gibbs (R)
  24. #51 - Matt Crafton
  25. #31 - Justin Haley
  26. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  27. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  28. #17 - Chris Buescher
  29. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
  30. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  31. #9 - Josh Berry
  32. #77 - Ty Dillon
  33. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  34. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  35. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  36. #42 - Noah Gragson (R)
  37. #78 - B.J. McLeod

Catch all NASCAR teams and drivers at the Bristol Motor Speedway for the first Dirt event of the season live on Sunday.

Quick Links

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...