NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Bristol, Tennessee, this weekend after a chaotic Food City Dirt Race.

The Food City Dirt Race is the eighth NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on Sunday (April 9) at the Bristol Motor Speedway. The action will kick off at 7:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on FOX and PRN.

The event will be contested over 250 laps at the 0.533-mile short track. It marks the 123rd race hosted by Bristol Motor Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

The short track features 22-24 degrees of banking at turns and nine degrees on the straights.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass recently took to Twitter to share a list of drivers taking part in the 2023 Food City Dirt Race.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Cup entry list — 37 cars entered for Bristol dirt. 9-Berry. 13-Jonathan Davenport. 15-Yeley. 78-McLeod. Cup entry list — 37 cars entered for Bristol dirt. 9-Berry. 13-Jonathan Davenport. 15-Yeley. 78-McLeod. https://t.co/k691p802Vy

The 37 drivers will take on the green flag. Four drivers have changed on this weekend’s docket: #15 Rick Ware Racing’s JJ Yeley, #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod, and #13 Kaulig Racing’s Jonathan Davenport.

As Chase Elliot has not recovered from his injury yet, Josh Berry will continue to fill the #9 entry of Hendrick Motorsports at Bristol.

Kyle Busch won last year’s Food City Dirt Race and finished with a total time of three hours, 34 minutes, and 27 seconds. He will be looking forward to defending his title this Sunday.

NASCAR’s 2023 Food City Dirt Race full entry list

Here is a list of the 37 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part at Bristol Motor Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Josh Berry (i) #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #13 - Jonathan Davenport #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - J. J. Yeley #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Noah Gragson (R) #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs (R) #77 - Ty Dillon #78 -B. J. McLeod #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR weekend at the Bristol Motor Speedway on April 9 at 7:00 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes