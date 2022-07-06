"At this point it’s not cheaper" - NASCAR team owner says Next Gen car crashes are getting 'very, very expensive to fix'

The NASCAR Cup Series has witnessed one of the biggest rule changes to have been implemented in the sport in the 2022 season. The seventh generation of the fastest stock cars on the planet, also dubbed as the 'Next Gen' cars, made their debut this year.

Fans and drivers saw changes such as sequential gearboxes, 18-inch wheels and tires, and independent rear suspension introduced into the sport for the first time in history. With the number of spec parts higher this season and the unknown of a new car beneath the drivers, racing has been unpredictable and exciting to watch for fans of the sport.

The new car, however, has not only pushed the limits of what a stock car can do on track but also what it can cost to rebuild in case of an accident. The complex techniques and cutting-edge parts that make up the Next Gen cars also require significant resources to repair. Coupled with the volatile nature of the current season, which has seen more yellow flags and wrecks than ever before, costs can quickly spiral out of control.

Justin Marks, the former driver and Trackhouse Racing co-owner, has been the first to break his silence regarding the topic. Marks recently appeared on Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s podcast, The Dale Jr. Download, where he elaborated on the topic, saying:

“At this point, it’s not cheaper. It’s just a different expense-line item. I think we’ll get there, We’re 17 races in, we can’t expect an instant sort of reset. The money previously spent on parts fabrication is now spent on replacements. The car is very expensive and the parts are very expensive. And we’re crashing it a lot. Cautions are up 72% or something like that this year because a lot of the drivers are driving these cars like they’re the old cheap cars. They’re just sending it. And one of the issues is, it’s very, very expensive to fix.”

Denny Hamlin to debut first-ever Coca-Cola NASCAR Cup Series paint scheme at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin is all set to sport a new livery for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway this coming weekend.

The #11 Toyota Camry TRD will be seen draped in the red and white colors of the popular aerated drink Coca-Cola. The new livery will mark Hamlin's first paint scheme with the brand, which has sponsored him for a long time in his NASCAR career. Catch the new livery this weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway for Quaker State 400.

