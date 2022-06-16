"He was a winner at this level" - Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks says he has 'never met a more determined, focused, hard-working' driver than Daniel Suarez

Daniel Suarez went on to firmly etch his name in NASCAR's history books after winning last weekend's Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. The 30-year-old driver became the first Mexico-born driver to win in the Cup Series, while also being only the 5th foreign-born winner in the topmost series in the sport.

Suarez managed to win for the 195th time in asking after leading the dying stages of the 350-mile-long race by a comfortable margin over Chris Buescher. The result marked the third win for Trackhouse Racing as a two-car team in NASCAR.

The Monterrey, Mexico native claimed his first win in the Xfinity Series in 2016 after starting his stock car racing career in 2009. Suarez also managed to win the 2016 Xfinity Series championship and fast-tracked his future in the sport. Justin Marks, co-owner of Trackhouse Racing recalled in an interview with motorsport.com why he felt the Mexican was a great choice and said:

“He checked all the boxes for us and I knew he had a tremendous amount of potential, that he was a winner at this level. I told him from day one, ‘This is your team, this No. 99 team is your team.’ It’s really nice to see all that work over the last couple of years be at a place where everybody is rewarded for it.”

Muchas felicidades; cuanto lo merecías.

También felicidades a Que grande @Daniel_SuarezG !! Disfrútalo mucho con toda tu familia,Muchas felicidades; cuanto lo merecías.También felicidades a @Carlos_Slim_D y Jimmy Morales, Como han cambiado la historia en nuestro deporte y vamos por más. Que grande @Daniel_SuarezG !! Disfrútalo mucho con toda tu familia,Muchas felicidades; cuanto lo merecías. También felicidades a @Carlos_Slim_D y Jimmy Morales, Como han cambiado la historia en nuestro deporte y vamos por más. 🇲🇽

Marks also went on to address Suarez's grit and determination when his results did not echo his capabilities and said:

“I have almost never met a more determined, focused, hard-working race car driver in my 20 years in this sport. Every single morning he wakes up and says, ‘I am going to be the best version of myself I can be today, I’m going to do all the work I can possibly do today to win this race this weekend.’ It’s amazing how consistent he is.”

Catch Daniel Suarez at Nashville Speedway after NASCAR returns from a weekend off for the Ally 400 on June 26th.

Daniel Suarez's crew chief echoes team owner Justin Marks' statements about the #99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver

Travis Mack, Daniel Suarez's crew chief at Trackhouse Racing, seemed to agree with what team owner Justin Marks had to say about the 30-year-old Mexican driver. Mack and Suarez were paired as a team in 2021. He went on to elaborate on his first impressions of the Mexican and said:

“Once I met with him, I could see the drive in his face, in his eyes. Once we started becoming friends and talking to each other, I could see how hard he was working. He wanted this so bad. I was the same way.”

Mack shared this burning desire to win with Suarez, which ultimately plays a key role in a sport where the driver is only as good as the team he's with.

