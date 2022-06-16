"I’m not surprised that we’re a winning race team" - Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks is only 'surprised' by the pace of their NASCAR victories

Last week’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway made history as Trackhouse Racing team driver Daniel Suarez drove his #99 Chevrolet to the victory lane for the first time in his Cup Series career. In doing so, he became the first Mexican-born driver to win a race in NASCAR's top-level series.

Suarez helped the Trackhouse Racing Team claim their third victory in just 16 races this season, with the other two wins secured by his teammate Ross Chastain.

On Sunday, Former NASCAR driver and owner of the Trackhouse Racing Team, Justin Marks, spoke about the success of their two-year-old team, which they achieved so quickly.

Marks said that he is not surprised that his team has reached victory lane three times in the first half of the regular season, but admitted that he was surprised by the pace of the victories as they happened so quickly.

Marks said:

“I tell people I’m not surprised that we’re a winning race team because I wouldn’t have started this project if I didn’t think, truly believe, that the opportunity existed to build a new race team in this sport that could win. It’s just happened really quickly. That’s been the surprise.”

He continued by saying:

“We’ve got such great people that work so hard. The promise of this car is being delivered every single weekend.”

Justin Marks reveals why he signed Daniel Suarez to NASCAR's Trackhouse Racing Team

Speaking about Daniel Suarez’s signing to the Trackhouse Racing Team, Justin Marks said that he believes that the veteran driver was able to build a great culture in the team with his vision and experience. He went on to say that he is a winner and someone who has been in a position to win a race.

Marks said:

“I just believe that. I think we’re doing that right now because we have a great culture at Trackhouse [Racing]. Daniel [Suarez] checked a lot of boxes for us right away. He’s an experienced Cup driver. He is a winner. When he’s been in positions to win, he’s won with his Xfinity championship and Truck. He was a winner at this level. I told him from day one, this is your team, these 99 teams are your team.”

Catch the Trackhouse Racing Team and Daniel Suarez next at the Nashville Superspeedway on June 26, 2022.

