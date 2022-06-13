NASCAR 2022: Daniel Suarez becomes first Mexican to take a victory in Cup Series with win at Sonoma

Trackhouse Racing Team driver Daniel Suarez beat Chris Buescher by a huge margin in the closing lap to win his first NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday at the Sonoma Raceway. With his win, the 30-year-old became the first Mexican-born driver to claim a victory at NASCAR’s top-level series. After achieving this feat, he became the fifth-foreign born winner in Cup Series history.

Daniel Suarez emerged victorious when he pulled away from runner-up Chris Buescher on the final lap to take an impressive 3.849-seconds win on the 1.99-mile-long road course. Suarez dominated the second-half of the Toyota/Save Mart 350, leading 47 of the 110 laps, and ultimately won by one of the largest margins this season.

The win marked Suarez’s first victory of his six-year-long career. With his win, he became the fourth first-time winner and the 12th different winner of the 2022 season.

This marked the third victory for Trackhouse Racing this season. Earlier, Ross Chastain took the checkered flag twice at Circuit of the Americas and Talladega Superspeedway.

On Twitter, NASCAR congratulated Daniel Suarez on winning the first Cup Series race of his career at Sonoma Raceway.

See the Tweet below:

NASCAR @NASCAR



¡RETUITEA para felicitar a Daniel Suárez por su primer triunfo en la NASCAR Cup Series! RETWEET to congratulate @Daniel_SuarezG on his first NASCAR Cup Series win!¡RETUITEA para felicitar a Daniel Suárez por su primer triunfo en la NASCAR Cup Series! RETWEET to congratulate @Daniel_SuarezG on his first NASCAR Cup Series win! ¡RETUITEA para felicitar a Daniel Suárez por su primer triunfo en la NASCAR Cup Series! https://t.co/GH9sJBVe8e

Daniel Suarez talks about his first NASCAR Cup Series win at Sonoma Raceway

After coming close several times, Daniel Suarez finally bagged his first career win in the Cup Series. With the victory, he gained 47 points and stands 17th in the latest release of the Cup Series points table.

During the post-race interview, speaking about his maiden win in the series, he said:

“It’s a crazy day. I have so many thoughts in my head right now. I mean, it’s been a rough road. It’s been a rough journey in the Cup Series. These guys believe in me — Trackhouse Racing, Justin Marks, Ty Norris. Everyone that helped me to get to this point. A lot of people in Mexico: Jay Morales, Carlos Slim. My family, they never gave up on me. A lot of people did, but they didn’t… Just very happy we were able to make it work.”

NASCAR Cup Series returns on June 26, 2022, for the Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway after its only off-week of the season next week. The action will go live at 5:00 p.m. EST on Sunday, June 26, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far