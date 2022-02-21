Austin Cindric becomes first driver to make NASCAR Playoffs after stunning Daytona 500 photo-finish win over Bubba Wallace Jr. 

Austin Cindric, in his eighth career NASCAR Cup Series start, won the Daytona 500. This marked the first race and win with Cindric in the legendary #2 car. Many fans and pundits kept an eye on Team Penske cars as potential race-winners. However, not many expected Cindric to lead the pack.

He began the race in P5, drafting with other Ford cars for a considerable amount of time during the early phase of the Daytona 500. After the first stage of the Daytona 500, Cindric found himself shuffled out of the top 10.

In the second stage of the Daytona 500, green flag pitstops were a massive part of positioning. Austin Cindric soon found himself in the center of the action, placed behind Harrison Burton and Brad Keselowski during a massive eight-car crash on the backstretch. Cindric stayed the course, driving safely on each lap that came around. The new Penske driver had clawed back to P6 by the end of Stage 2.

In the third stage, Austin Cindric found himself at the front of the field, fighting for the top 5 places. Following laps of intense racing, the NASCAR Cup Series rookie won in a photo-finish over Bubba Wallace Jr.

With the win, Austin Cindric clinched a berth in the NASCAR Playoffs set to take place this fall. The Cup Series rookie will now have the rest of the season to focus on increasing his playoff points and learning the characteristics of his new NASCAR Next Gen car.

Austin Cindric shows what the young talent is about

After winning the Daytona 500, Cindric showed that the new wave of NASCAR drivers was here to stay.

Not only did we see Cindric showcase his talent, but his fellow competitor Harrison Burton also caught attention during the Great American Race, among others such as Chase Briscoe, Tyler Reddick and more.

With young blood having already made its mark in the Cup Series, it's time for NASCAR fans to enjoy a new generation of racing elite.

