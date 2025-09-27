Austin Cindric comes clean on “weakest areas” of his NASCAR season with Team Penske

NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Cindric recently sat down with SI.com for an interview ahead of the Kansas Speedway race. During the pre-race interview, Cindric talked about the team's 'weakest area' this year and shared his analysis on the same.

Cindric made his first appearance in the Cup Series with Team Penske and drove the #33 Ford at Daytona International Speedway in 2021. Following that, he transitioned to a full-time driver for the team in his sophomore season, piloting the #2 Ford. He has been with the team since and is currently in his fourth full-time season with Team Penske.

Austin Cindric highlighted the team's "weakest area" this year. He admitted that the team has struggled on non-oval tracks, and with the last race of the Round of 12 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, ROVAL, it could cause concerns for the organization.

The #2 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver told the media:

“It’s actually probably been one of the weakest areas for me this year. The new tire we started running at road courses has been a big adjustment. I’ve struggled to figure out what’s best for making lap time.”

"If we achieve our maximum as a group—or even close to it—I feel like we’ll find ourselves in a favorable position to keep fighting for a championship," he added.

Austin Cindric ranks tenth in the playoff standings, 19 points below the cutoff line. Additionally, his chances of locking a spot for the next phase of the playoffs are a bit tricky, as Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain sits in ninth position, 12 points below the playoff line, and Chase Briscoe sits 12 points above the qualifying line in eighth.

“It’s a shame”: Austin Cindric got candid about being unable to match his teammate's performance at New Hampshire

Team Penske driver Austin Cindric competed in the inaugural race of the Round of 12 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on September 21, 2025. However, Cindric struggled during the race and was unable to match his teammates, Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano's, performances.

The defending Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, clinched the pole position for the main event. Followed by his teammate, the former Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney, who was just 0.170 seconds behind him. Meanwhile, Cindric was struggling with his car and barely managed to land a spot within the top 20.

Austin Cindric parked his #2 Ford Mustang Dark Horse in P22 during the qualifying session with the best time of 29.59 seconds and a top speed of 128.71 mph. He was 0.43 seconds behind his pole-sitter teammate, Logano. Additionally, Cindric faced challenges throughout the 301-lap race and was stuck in P17. Later, during a post-race interview, the Team Penske driver told Matt Weaver:

"I can only speak on myself, but had really great long-run speed. Just never felt like I was able to capitalize on it. I definitely botched my lap there in qualifying, which sets us back. And you know, you have to be able to restart well, and struggled on that. And guys threw a lot of the car today; just, yeah, just a shame. I think saving grace is several other playoff drivers that weren't able to get some stage points and still keeps us in the hunt."

The 2023 Cup Series champion, Ryan Blaney, won the race, securing his spot in the Round of Eight. He was followed by Joey Logano, landing a fourth-place finish, and Austin Cindric wrapping the main event in P17.

