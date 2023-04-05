Austin Cindric’s 2022 Daytona 500-winning #2 Ford Mustang indicted in the NASCAR Hall of Fame

A year after rookie Austin Cindric's victory at the Daytona International Speedway, the NASCAR Hall of Fame and Team Penske announced the winning car's addition to the history books.

The news broke on Wednesday, April 4, after the governing body and the team announced the #2 Ford Mustang sponsored by Discount Tire will be featured in the Hall of Fame's 'Glory Road: 75 Years' section.

The car driven by Cindric last year to take victory during the 64th run of the Daytona 500 became the 19th and final addition to the fifth generation of the exhibit.

Reacting to being featured amongst the greatest cars in the sport's history, Austin Cindric said:

“It’s surreal to see a car with my name on it in the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Winning the Daytona 500 is an amazing achievement for me, our team and our partners. So, to say this car is important to us is an understatement. I know it will be in great hands. There’s a lot of history in that place. I’m proud to have it on display as part of the experience.”

Austin Cindric

An honor to be part of this display with our Daytona 500 winning car.



An honor to be part of this display with our Daytona 500 winning car.

The #2 Discount Tire Ford Mustang is also the first NASCAR Next Gen car to be featured in the 19-car exhibit, amongst various other historically significant machines.

Austin Cindric managed to make history in the stock car racing world after becoming the sole rookie to win the 'Great American Race' on his first attempt in the sport.

Cindric's #2 Ford addition to the NASCAR Hall of Fame strengthens relationship between Team Penske and sponors

As the official announcement of the #2 Discount Tire Ford Mustang being preserved in the NASCAR Hall of Fame broke, Team Penske also solidified its relationship with its various sponsors due to its achievements.

Executive vice president and chief experience officer at Discount Tire Tom Williams spoke about the milestone and said:

“It’s exciting to be here with Austin (Cindric) and the #2 Team Penske crew as we’re reunited with the Daytona 500-winning Discount Tire Ford Mustang to see it become a true part of NASCAR history. We’ve enjoyed 36 wins and five Championships with Team Penske, and we look forward to achieving more milestones together in the seasons to come.”

Watch Austin Cindric try his luck on dirt as the sport heads to the Bristol Motor Speedway for the Food City Dirt Race. The 250-lap-long event will go live this Sunday at 7:00 pm ET, marking the second race of the short track swing.

