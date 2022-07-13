"We had to do a little CPR there" - Austin Cindric talks about how his #2 Ford came to life at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Last weekend's Quaker State 400 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway saw Team Penske driver Austin Cindric end up in the top-three after the race ended under yellow flag conditions.

The 2022 Dayton 500 winner claimed to have struggled in his #2 Menards/Quaker State Ford Mustang during the initial stages of the race, only to concentrate and make the most of the opportunities at the end. The final stages of the 400-mile-long race saw the Columbus, Ohio native gain momentum and make his presence felt behind the race leaders.

The 23-year-old elaborated post-race and said:

“It came to life. We had to do a little CPR there early. We were struggling pretty bad. We were pretty loose to start the race and I’m just proud of the effort from the guys on the 2 car, being able to make the right adjustments and get us out of a hole there.”

Austin Cindric also praised his team's efforts in making the car driveable and competitive towards the back half of the race in Hampton, Georgia, saying:

“We went from not being able to go full throttle by myself on the racetrack to being able to run close behind other guys wide-open, so I’m proud of that effort and proud of a top-three finish. I felt like we deserved to be up there by the end of the race after we established track position. It was a solid day.”

Austin Cindric on advice from Juan Pablo Montoya that helped him secure a P3 finish in the Quaker State 400

In an interview with Bob Pockrass, Cindric touched upon how he managed to do so, mentioning former NASCAR and F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya's advice. The #2 Menards/Quaker State Ford Mustang driver said:

“The best advice I’ve ever been given racing plate track is push to get somehwere. That’s from Montoya so, I just stayed in the gas, pushed as hard as I could to get the #1 clear, cause I knew that was gonna give me a shot”

Watch the complete interview below:

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Austin Cindric seemed to have a quiet day in finishing third at Atlanta. His view of his day:

The NASCAR Cup Series goes live from New Hampshire Motor Speedway this coming Sunday for the Ambetter 301.

