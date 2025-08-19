Austin Dillon comes clean on “heated conversations” between him, Richard Childress, and Ty Dillon over RCR’s direction

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon was recently featured on NASCAR veteran Kevin Harvick's Happy Hour podcast on YouTube. During the interaction, Dillon opened up about the "heated conversations" he had with his brother, Ty Dillon, and grandfather, Richard Childress.

Dillon debuted in the Cup Series driving the #98 Chevy for Curb Racing over a decade ago in 2011. He then competed for Phoenix Racing and the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing during the 2013 season before landing a full-time seat with his grandfather's team in 2014.

The #3 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver has been with the team since then and showcased his remarkable skills. Meanwhile, his brother Ty Dillon competes for Kaulig Racing, driving the #10 Chevy in the Cup Series.

Reflecting on Richard Childress Racing's result this season, Kevin Harvick asked Austin Dillon about his experience working with his grandfather. The RCR driver had an answer ready for the question and stated:

"I've been able to work with RC on the RCR side of things, the business side, the financial side, learning about the company and the way he does things. And then Ty's come in there, too, and been a help. And both of us are starting to help RC more. So understanding where he comes from is, he likes things a certain way." [06:28 onwards]

"He's very particular about how he does things. And Ty and I are pushing him to do things a little different, thinking toward the future. So there's heated conversations between him and I and Ty. And this year has been good in the aspect that all three of us are closer than we've ever been. And he's really looking into the things that we say," he added.

The Richard Childress Racing driver concluded, citing examples of some excellent hires the team made, mentioning Mike Verlander, Boswell, and Johnny Klausmeier.

"He has a clear vision for our future": Richard Childress got candid about promoting Mike Verlander in the 2025 season

Earlier this season, ahead of the first points-paying race of the season, the Daytona 500, RCR team owner Richard Childress made a huge announcement. He promoted the team's chief operating officer, Mike Verlander, to the team president for the season.

For his new role, Verlander will oversee a series of operations for the team, including the manufacturing of parts, graphics, and the engine division. While keeping the team owner in the loop, he will directly report to him. Reflecting on the same, the NASCAR team owner stated (via RCR's official website):

"Mike has also done a great job this past year in his role as chief operating officer, as he has learned all aspects of our organization. He has a clear vision for our future and will foster a culture that inspires our entire team. I look forward to seeing our continued growth under his leadership."

Mike Verlander worked with multiple well-recognized organizations, including the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing and Kyle Busch Motorsports, before he joined Richard Childress Racing.

