Austin Dillon leaves his “least favorite” track, Watkins Glen, on a “solid” note

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon was recently featured in a post-race interview and opened up about his experience at his &quot;least favorite track.&quot; Dillon competed in the Go Bowling at Watkins Glen International on Sunday, August 10, 2025.Dillon began the race from the middle of the pack and qualified in P25 for the 220.5-mile race. He had a best time of 72.67 seconds with a top speed of 121.38 mph. He was 0.71 seconds behind the pole sitter, Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney. Following a slow start, the RCR driver fell two spots and wrapped up stage one of the race in P27.Austin Dillon suffered during stage two of the race and lost multiple spots, finishing the stage in P35 behind JJ Yeley. However, he covered for his loss in the final stage and concluded the 90-lap race in P15. Reflecting on the mid-pack finish, Dillon told NBC News:“Solid day at a road course for us. Watkins Glen International is probably my least favorite track we go to all year, so being able to fight for that finish and run right outside the top-10 towards the end is big for our No. 3 team. Our tires just gave up there in the closing laps. The guys did a great job on strategy, and our pit crew did awesome each stop. We will build off this good run going into Richmond.”Austin Dillon ranks 28th in the Cup Series points table with 406 points to his credit. Additionally, he has four top-ten finishes and three DNFs in 24 starts this season. Also, he has an average start of 20.208 and an average finish of 20.667.&quot;I'd love to continue the legacy&quot;: Austin Dillon got candid about continuing his grandfather's legacyEarlier in May 2025, NASCAR driver Austin Dillon was featured on the Door Bumper Clear podcast with Bubba Wallace's spotter Freddie Kraft. During the episode, Dillon got real about continuing his grandfather's legacy in the Cup Series.After debuting with Curb Racing, Dillon spent most of his Cup Series career with Richard Childress Racing. Additionally, he drove for Phoenix Racing and Stewart-Haas Racing during his career. He landed his first full-time seat in NASCAR's top-tier racing series in 2014 under RCR and has been with the team since then.Recalling his experience with the team, Austin Dillon stated:&quot;I've got another year on my contract right now, and truthfully, it's the trajectory of where we're at as a company. I feel like, and where I'm at, like, I feel like I can still get it done and do a good job in the car and bring something to the organization.&quot;&quot;When I feel like I can't bring something as a driver to the organization, then, yeah, I'd love to help in any other capacity, because I feel like I know how to put good teams together and work together with others. Yeah, I think it's one day I'd love to continue the legacy that we have at RCR in any way possible, but he's still running strong, my grandfather, you know, he's got a lot of fires in that belly of his and stays after it,&quot; Austin Dillon added.The Welcome, North Carolina, native amassed 432 starts in the Cup Series and has secured five wins, 23 top-five finishes, and 84 top-ten finishes. Additionally, he has secured six pole positions and has an average finish of 18.60 in his 14-year stint.