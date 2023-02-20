“Austin Dillon needs to quit NASCAR”: RCR driver portrayed as villain by NASCAR fans for causing a huge wreck in the final stages of Daytona 500

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon's recent outing at the 65th run of the iconic Daytona 500 did not seem to go as per the 32-year-old's expectations. Dillon, who was seen driving the #3 Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the 500-mile-long race, did not manage to see the checkered flag at the end of the 200 laps after being involved in a crash on the tri-oval.

The 2023 Daytona 500 saw Joey Logano and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. make up the first row after NASCAR entered overtime for the event. As the field raced towards the white flag to take the final lap of the race, Austin Dillon was seen as the catalyst for a chain reaction of cars crashing on the superspeedway after the Welcome, North Carolina driver spun while on the receiving end of a bump draft.

The resulting pile-up saw many notable drivers such as Brad Keselowski, Travis Pastrana, and Kyle Larson retire from a shot at victory at the prestigious event. Dillon later spoke about how the final few laps of the race panned out and said:

"We had a strategy there and it just didn't play out. We weren't as good as the Fords being able to tandem and get hooked up, the #6 car (Brad Keselowski) just drover through the #24 (William Byron), it's kinda what he does. His car's good enough that he can drive through whenever he needs to and push him out of the way or wreck him."

Fans of the sport, however, were not entirely on board with Dillon's performance and views during and after the Daytona 500, with many polarizing opinions about the driver online.

Fans react to Austin Dillon's late spin in the 2023 Daytona 500

Some of the reactions on social media around Austin Dillon's late spin that triggered a pileup at the 65th Daytona 500 are as follows:

"Austin Dillon needs to quit NASCAR. He is horrible at this. Should have lined up behind Kyle on that first OT restart."

"Austin Dillon needs to quit NASCAR. He is horrible at this. Should have lined up behind Kyle on that first OT restart."

"@austindillon3 talking about somebody driving through people after how he raced at the Clash is the height of all comedy. It actually makes his jacket from the Xfinity race seem downright dour"

"@austindillon3 talking about somebody driving through people after how he raced at the Clash is the height of all comedy. It actually makes his jacket from the Xfinity race seem downright dour"

"A little yes man for his grandfathers company. Not a competitive bone in his body. Should never have been put in the #3 car."

"A little yes man for his grandfathers company. Not a competitive bone in his body. Should never have been put in the #3 car."

"He and Kyle screwed up so he blames brad. What a clown"

"He and Kyle screwed up so he blames brad. What a clown"

"Gonna be another year where Austin Dillon looks like garbage next to his teammate."

"Gonna be another year where Austin Dillon looks like garbage next to his teammate."

"Did they have to pull his head out of his a**?"

"Did they have to pull his head out of his a**?"

The NASCAR Cup Series goes live from Auto Club Speedway next weekend for the start of the West Swing Races.

