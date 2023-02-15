Austin Dillon reunited with returning sponsor as RCR announce deal for 2023 NASCAR Cup Series

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon will partner with Andy's Frozen Custard for the upcoming season. NASCAR Cup Series team RCR has announced an expanded deal with Andy’s Frozen Custard. Dillon will run the brand's logo on his No.3 Chevrolet Camaro.

The news was announced in a press release by RCR on February 14. Andy’s Frozen Custard will return as a primary sponsor to support Austin Dillon from March 19 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. Dillon previously partnered with the company at an exhibition event. He ran the blue-yellow livery of the company in the 2021 All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway.

RCR @RCRracing Excited to announce an extended partnership with @EatAndys ! Especially excited for that new whip! Excited to announce an extended partnership with @EatAndys! Especially excited for that new whip!🍦 https://t.co/0achrLrmcd

Andy Kuntz, owner and CEO of Andy’s Frozen Custard, said:

"We have had a relationship with RCR, Austin Dillon, and Anthony Alfredo that began several years ago, We are excited to have them back for the 2023 season while we create more opportunities for our fans to enjoy the NASCAR experience with their family, friends, and favorite frozen treats."

“Our motorsports alliance has allowed us to reach more fans and it has been very productive for our brand and our stores. The NASCAR/Andy’s relationship has contributed to an increase in our national brand awareness and is also helping us grow almost as fast as the racecars we sponsor. We are on target to open nearly 28 new stores this year and have more than 100 in development.”

Along with Austin Dillon, Andy’s Frozen Custard will also sponsor Anthony Alfredo for the 2023 season. The Xfinity Series Driver will run the brand’s logo on his No. 78 Chevrolet Camaro for B. J. McLeod Motorsports.

Alfredo previously had Andy’s Frozen Custard as his primary sponsor when he drove part-time for Richard Childress Racing in the 2020 season. Alfredo will run the blue-yellow livery in two outings this season. Alfredo will partner with Andy Frozen Custard at the Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 27) and at the Texas Motor Speedway (September 23).

Dillon will have to make several stops at Andy’s location, according to the deal. The full list of Dillon’s appearances will be released later.

Austin Dillon eyes Daytona 500 win

Dillon finished second in the Busch light Clash ahead of his RCR teammate Kyle Busch. The pre-season event was an eventful ride for the RCR driver. Although Dillon finished second, his clash with Bubba Wallace grabbed the headlines after the race.

Austin Dillon @austindillon3 Not a bad start to the season. Not a bad start to the season. https://t.co/XnjcyYPJSQ

Austin Dillon is now gearing up to kick off the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona International Speedway. Dillon has already tasted success at the super-speedway, having won the 2018 Daytona 500, 2021 Bluegreen Vacation Duels, and the 2022 Coke Zero Sugar 400.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX The Daytona 500. Sunday, February 19 on FOX. The Daytona 500. Sunday, February 19 on FOX. https://t.co/oKsTeL2Ji2

Dillon will now focus on the season opener as the partnership with Andy’s Frozen Custard begins later in the spring.

