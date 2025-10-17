  • NASCAR
Austin Dillon's hauler breaks Talladega gate as video surfaces ahead of NASCAR playoff weekend

By Palak Gupta
Published Oct 17, 2025 14:42 GMT
NASCAR: Southern 500 - Source: Imagn
Austin Dillon for the Southern 500 at Darlington in 2025. Source: Imagn

The hauler carrying Austin Dillon's No. 3 Chevy slammed into a gate at the entrance of Talladega Superspeedway ahead of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series playoff race.

The 2.66-mile oval will host the second race of the Round of 8 on Sunday, and as teams were arriving at the superspeedway, a video of the Richard Childress Racing hauler surfaced on social media. It showed the team's crew members trying to pull the metal that got stuck in the vehicle's rear wheels.

Austin Dillon's Cup season has been a mixed one. He began with a 23rd-place finish at the Daytona 500, then notched a few top-10s, including at Talladega and Texas. The 35-year-old later defended his Cook Out 400 win from last season at Richmond Raceway after leading 107 laps in August.

Dillon overtook Ryan Blaney late in the race after a bold pit strategy helped him take control after Lap 340. Once out front, he held off Alex Bowman and finished 2.471 seconds ahead and secured a spot in the playoffs.

However, Dillon was eliminated after the first round of the playoffs at Bristol Motor Speedway. He has not finished better than 25th in the last three Cup races.

Fans taunt Austin Dillon and Richard Childress Racing following wreck at Talladega entrance

Following the incident at the Talladega Superspeedway entry gate, fans started to troll Austin Dillon and Richard Childress Racing. Some referenced the wreck at Richmond last year, when Dillon crashed into Joey Logano and Denny Hamlin on the final lap to claim the win.

The No. 3 team also faced fines and was docked 25 driver and owner points for that incident by NASCAR. Dillon also lost his playoff spot that season.

"Damn when did they let Austin drive the hauler?" a fan asked sarcasticaly.
"So wrecking is a prerequisite to work for that team?" another shared.

However, one fan shared a possible explanation for the crash, writing:

"To be fair, in highschool someone hit one of those in the parking lot because someone didn't latch it open so a gust of wind blew it closed into the car. Hopefully this was something similar."
The Talladega playoff race will start at 2 pm on October 19. Austin Cindric won at the oval in the spring, and the other two Team Penske playoff drivers, Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney, are among the top two best bets for the YellaWood 500.

Meanwhile, Austin Dillon has an average finish of 19.1 in his last seven starts at Talladega. Last season, he finished the playoff race there in 8th place after managing to avoid major crashes, including the Big one that took out 28 cars, and moved up the chaotic field late in the race with five laps remaining.

