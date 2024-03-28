Austin Dillon to be sponsored by Senix Tools for select NASCAR Cup races in 2024

Ahead of Sunday’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway, Richard Childress Racing revealed the new sponsor for Austin Dillon. On Thursday (March 28), Dillon’s team announced that Senix Tools will serve as the primary sponsor for his #3 Chevrolet in multiple races during the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season.

SENIX Tools, the official power tool of RCR, will first adorn Dillon’s #3 car as the primary sponsor in the NASCAR All-Star Race Weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Sunday (May 19). The rest of the SENIX Tools primary sponsorship races’ schedule is yet to be released.

Expand Tweet

The vice president of sales and marketing for SENIX Tools, Rocky Reynolds, is excited to join hands with RCR. In a statement, Reynolds said:

“We’re thrilled to be able to grow our partnership with Richard Childress Racing and can’t wait to cheer on Austin Dillon and the No. 3 SENIX Tools Chevrolet. RCR is such a legendary team within the sport and it’s exciting to align our growing brand with such a well-respected team.”

As a part of this deal, the company will continue to represent the RCR team in all their cars in the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series.

Austin Dillon’s team is looking forward to partnering with Senix Tools this season

After signing a deal with a new partner for the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season, Richard Childress Racing is looking forward to seeing the colors of the company on the track this season.

Expand Tweet

In a team release, the president of RCR, Torrey Galida, said:

“We’re happy to see another brand grow and find success through a partnership with RCR. Our team has found SENIX Tools’ cutting-edge technology, performance and eco-friendly design to be a trusted addition to the shop and the garage. We are all looking forward to seeing the No. 3 SENIX Tools Chevrolet on track this season with Austin Dillon.”

Austin Dillion has had a mediocre season so far. He finished 37th, 22nd, 16th, 32nd, 24th, and 25th in the opening six races. With 77 points, he currently stands 29th in the points table.

Dillion will look to perform better in the upcoming Cup Series’ Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway. The race is set to begin on Sunday, March 31, at 7 p.m. ET.