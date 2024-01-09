Austin Hill and Bennett Family extend partnership in a multi-year deal with Richard Childress Racing’s Xfinity team

Richard Childress Racing and Austin Hill on Monday (January 8) announced that Bennett Family of Companies, has renewed and expanded its relationship with the team as part of a multi-year deal.

Bennett, a leader in the transportation and logistics industry, will continue its role as the team’s primary sponsor while increasing its presence on Austin Hill’s #21 car in 2024 season and beyond. The company is excited to be partnered with RCR and Hill for the third consecutive season.

In a statement, the vice president of the Bennett Family of Companies, Lynette Mathis, spoke about its extension with Richard Childress’s owned team:

“We are looking forward to our third season with the Richard Childress Racing team and Austin Hill. Our customers, drivers, agents, and employees had lots to celebrate in 2023 with Austin winning the Xfinity Series Regular Season Championship. The celebration continues in 2024 for our 50th Anniversary as a company. We have seen the pride in the Bennett Family of Companies swell with this relationship as everyone associated with our business rallies behind Austin and his team on Saturday afternoons.”

Austin Hill had a great 2023 season – he won four races and narrowly missed out the Final 4 race. He finished the season in fifth place in the points table.

“We have built a relationship that is founded on the same company core values” – Austin Hill’s team on extension with Bennett

Richard Childress Racing is all set to continue the winning combination that is RCR, Hill, and Bennett. The organization is looking forward to continuing partnership with the company that shares the common core values.

In a team release, the president of RCR, Torrey Galida, said:

“From the moment our partnership with Bennett began, we have not only achieved on the track, but we have built a relationship that is founded on the same company core values. As Bennett celebrates their 50th anniversary in 2024, we share their pride in humble beginnings and look forward to being a part of their growing global enterprise.”

“Bennett has done an outstanding job of incorporating the racing program into their overall business strategy. 2023 highlights included hosting their drivers of the year award winners at our shop and at the track and recognizing the Women in the Driver’s Seat initiative.”

As of now, neither Richard Childress Racing or Bennett family have mentioned for which races they will serve as a primary sponsor for Austin Hill in the upcoming 2024 Xfinity Series season.