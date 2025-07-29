Austin Hill slammed with a 1-race suspension after his actions against Aric Almirola at Indianapolis 

NASCAR has suspended Austin Hill for one race after he wrecked Aric Almirola at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last Saturday. As a result of missing a regular-season race, Hill will forfeit his playoff points, though he remains eligible for the postseason.To recall, Hill, driver of the #21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet (Xfinity), got loose after Almirola hit his rear bumper on lap 91 of 100. The 31-year-old managed to straighten the wheel before right-hooking the #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, causing both cars to crash. While his opponent settled with a DNF, he continued with a damaged car but received a five-lap penalty. On his radio, he denied wrecking Almirola, saying he couldn't “hang onto it.”Jayski shared the announcement on X, stating Austin Hill will miss the HyVee Perks 250 at Iowa Speedway this weekend.“Austin Hill suspended for one race after wreck of Aric Almirola,” Jayski wrote.In response, RCR said the team won't appeal the penalty. Despite losing all playoff points, the #21 team will focus on winning the Xfinity Series championship, currently held by Justin Allgaier. Austin Dillon will take over the #21 Chevy at Iowa Speedway on Saturday.Hill currently ranks fifth in the standings with three wins, nine top-5s, and 12 top-10s. Before the penalty, the Georgia native had the third-most playoff points behind Justin Allgaier and Connor Zilisch.Austin Hill drives the #21 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing - Source: ImagnThe Xfinity Series regular season still has five races remaining before the playoffs kick off at Bristol Motor Speedway in September. Hill has yet to miss the postseason since joining RCR in the 2022 season.“Could have been devastating”: NASCAR Insiders on Austin Hill's actions at IndianapolisOn the Door Bumper Clear podcast earlier this week, NASCAR team owner Tommy Baldwin argued that Austin Hill's right-hook incident against Aric Almirola could've been devastating, to which his co-hosts and guest Mark Martin agreed. Baldwin also pointed out Hill's attitude in heated moments, suggesting the #21 driver must be suspended.He said:“It was bulls**t. This happens all the time with Austin. He loses his cool soon as somebody messes with him a little bit, he should be suspended. That was, could have been devastating.” [at the start of the video]Freddie Kraft, DBC co-host and Bubba Wallace's spotter, also addressed Austin Hill cussing out NASCAR for the five-lap penalty in a seemingly sarcastic way, saying:“I'll tell you what's a really good idea, I think anyway, is once you get done right-rearing somebody, and you're sitting on pit road, and NASCAR relays that penalty to you, you tell them to go f**k themselves. That usually works out really well. Anytime you say, ‘F**k you NASCAR, go f**k yourselves.’” [1:06]Hill concluded the Pennzoil 250 at Indy in 34th place while being five laps down. Connor Zilisch emerged victorious ahead of Sam Mayer and Taylor Gray, respectively. Part-time Xfinity Series driver Kyle Larson finished in fourth, with Ryan Sieg completing the top five.