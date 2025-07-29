  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Xfinity Series
  • “Could’ve been devastating”: NASCAR insiders unanimous on Austin Hill’s suspension after Aric Almirola disaster

“Could’ve been devastating”: NASCAR insiders unanimous on Austin Hill’s suspension after Aric Almirola disaster

By Vignesh Kanna
Published Jul 29, 2025 04:06 GMT
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Austin Hill (21) and NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Aric Almirola (19) collide Saturday, July 26, 2025, during the Pennzoil 250 - Source: Imagn

Austin Hill drew backlash for his Aric Almirola shunt during Saturday's(July 26) Penzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. NASCAR insiders from the Door Bumper Clear podcast weighed in on the situation and called for his suspension.

Ad

Hill served a five-lap ban during the course fo the race, but many expect him to face much severe consequences. Footage reveals he deliberately turned in on Almirola's rear, but the Richard Childress Racing driver claims the move wasn't intentional.

Commenting on the same, NASCAR insider Tommy Baldwin had this to say (via X/Dirty MO Media),

"Yeah, it was bullsh*t. This happens all the time with Austin. He loses his cool soon as somebody messes with him a little bit, he should be suspended. That was, could have been devastating."
Ad
Trending

Mark Martin also chimed in on Hill's actions, saying,

"I'm a believer in handling, you know, your stuff face to face. I don't know, that wasn't good."
"I don't care what they say from this point on about the situation. They have no explanation," Baldwin concluded.
Ad

Aric Almirola was battling for fourth when the crash occured. The DNF marked him 35th in a 38-car field, while Hill finished five laps down and a spot above Almirola.

When Richard Childress was asked about a possible suspension for Austin Hill, the team owner accused NASCAR of coming at a 'blue collar team', while Hendrick Motorsports' Austin Cindric received no suspension whatsoever for his deliberate wreck at COTA earlier this year.

Ad

Aric Almirola sounds off on Austin Hill following Indy disaster

Aric Almirola slammed Austin Hill for his 'intentional' move at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The veteran driver explained he was pushing Hill since the race was coming to a close, but the RCR driver was apparently 'slow in the corners' due to 'damage on his nose'.

Almirola further detailed the crash and said (via GPFans.com),

Ad
"It was definitely intentional. He (Hill) blocked me three times....I got him loose and he just turned left and hooked me in the right rear. That was violent, to be totally honest.That’s one of the hardest hits I’ve taken in my NASCAR career. The impact felt very similar to when I broke my back. I’d be very interested to see the black-box data from that crash, but it was vicious and that’s just uncalled for."
Ad

Fellow Xfinity driver Sheldon Creed was also involved in the crash but managed to escape the scraps with minor damage. He too wasn't pleased with Hill's actions and called them 'aggressive'.

Aric Almirola competes with Joe Gibbs Racing and has made nine starts this year. Barring two races that ended in a DNF, the 41-year-old has logged six top-10 finishes, including a win at Phoenix Raceway. His average start stands at a respectable 10.7.

About the author
Vignesh Kanna

Vignesh Kanna

Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications