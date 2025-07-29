“Could’ve been devastating”: NASCAR insiders unanimous on Austin Hill’s suspension after Aric Almirola disaster

Austin Hill drew backlash for his Aric Almirola shunt during Saturday's(July 26) Penzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. NASCAR insiders from the Door Bumper Clear podcast weighed in on the situation and called for his suspension.Hill served a five-lap ban during the course fo the race, but many expect him to face much severe consequences. Footage reveals he deliberately turned in on Almirola's rear, but the Richard Childress Racing driver claims the move wasn't intentional.Commenting on the same, NASCAR insider Tommy Baldwin had this to say (via X/Dirty MO Media),&quot;Yeah, it was bullsh*t. This happens all the time with Austin. He loses his cool soon as somebody messes with him a little bit, he should be suspended. That was, could have been devastating.&quot;Mark Martin also chimed in on Hill's actions, saying,&quot;I'm a believer in handling, you know, your stuff face to face. I don't know, that wasn't good.&quot;&quot;I don't care what they say from this point on about the situation. They have no explanation,&quot; Baldwin concluded.Aric Almirola was battling for fourth when the crash occured. The DNF marked him 35th in a 38-car field, while Hill finished five laps down and a spot above Almirola.When Richard Childress was asked about a possible suspension for Austin Hill, the team owner accused NASCAR of coming at a 'blue collar team', while Hendrick Motorsports' Austin Cindric received no suspension whatsoever for his deliberate wreck at COTA earlier this year.Aric Almirola sounds off on Austin Hill following Indy disasterAric Almirola slammed Austin Hill for his 'intentional' move at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The veteran driver explained he was pushing Hill since the race was coming to a close, but the RCR driver was apparently 'slow in the corners' due to 'damage on his nose'.Almirola further detailed the crash and said (via GPFans.com),&quot;It was definitely intentional. He (Hill) blocked me three times....I got him loose and he just turned left and hooked me in the right rear. That was violent, to be totally honest.That’s one of the hardest hits I’ve taken in my NASCAR career. The impact felt very similar to when I broke my back. I’d be very interested to see the black-box data from that crash, but it was vicious and that’s just uncalled for.&quot;Fellow Xfinity driver Sheldon Creed was also involved in the crash but managed to escape the scraps with minor damage. He too wasn't pleased with Hill's actions and called them 'aggressive'.Aric Almirola competes with Joe Gibbs Racing and has made nine starts this year. Barring two races that ended in a DNF, the 41-year-old has logged six top-10 finishes, including a win at Phoenix Raceway. His average start stands at a respectable 10.7.