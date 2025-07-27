“I’ll be in bigger trouble than I already am”: Richard Childress reacts to Austin Hill’s Indy penalty, sets the record straight on the driver’s fault

After the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis, a clip on X showed Richard Childress addressing the penalty issued to Austin Hill. In the post-race video, Childress reacted sharply to NASCAR docking Hill five laps for reckless driving, following a controversial crash with Aric Almirola. In Childress’ view, Hill didn’t deserve the penalty.The footage was uploaded by motorsports journalist Dustin Long on X (formerly Twitter). He captioned it,“Here is what Richard Childress said after the race about #NASCAR penalizing Austin Hill 5 laps for reckless driving for incident with Aric Almirola in the Xfinity race at Indy.”In the clip, Richard Childress is seen defending Hill and criticizing what he sees as an inconsistency in NASCAR’s judgment. He draws a comparison to an earlier Cup Series incident at Circuit of The Americas (COTA), where Austin Cindric was penalized for wrecking Ty Dillon but not suspended.The current incident happened late in the Pennzoil 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Hill and Almirola were battling for position when Almirola got Hill loose in Turn 3. Hill’s No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet slid sideways, forcing him to correct the car. After regaining control, Hill veered down into Almirola’s right rear, sending Almirola’s No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota hard into the outside wall. Childress questioned why Hill was being treated differently here. He said,&quot;I'll be in bigger trouble than I already am with NASCAR, period.&quot; (0:02 onwards)When asked if he thought that Hill should have received the penalty, Richard Childress gave a straight answer. He added,“Hell no! They didn't do a damn thing to the two car when he wrecked tight and admitted it. Drove him into right rear, wrecked him at COTA. It's who you are.Childress didn’t stop there. He accused NASCAR of showing bias. He implied that smaller or less-favored teams are penalized more harshly. In his own words,“We're a blue collar team, they give us trouble all the time.”Following the crash, Hill was penalized five laps for reckless driving. He finished 34th, five laps down—last among the drivers who returned to pit road. Almirola placed 35th. NASCAR officials confirmed that the incident is under review, and further penalties may be assessed.“So what do we need?”: Richard Childress demands answers as winless streak continues for RCRWith the regular season nearing its final stretch and playoff hopes on the line, Richard Childress is making it clear that he expects action, not excuses. The team owner, now in his late seventies, recently addressed the situation head-on with his NASCAR Cup Series team. According to crew chief Richard Boswell, Childress pulled his group into a direct and focused meeting to assess where the team stands and what needs to change immediately.Richard Childress Racing (RCR) has gone 21 races into the current season without a win. In a field where wins often determine playoff qualification, the team now faces a must-win scenario. That urgency was at the center of Childress’ message during a team meeting earlier this week.Boswell, who oversees the No. 3 RCR Chevy driven by Austin Dillon, shared how the NASCAR Hall of Famer approached the discussion. Speaking on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Boswell said,“Richard Childress has obviously been a part of this sport for way longer than any of us, right? And to be perfectly honest with everyone, he pulled us into his office yesterday and said, ‘Hey, I said what I said. I meant it. I know you guys feel the same way, but I'm here to tell you that I'm not gonna say those things and then not put my money where my mouth is. So what do we need?’ He just got straight to the point.”Boswell took the conversation as a positive sign, appreciating both the honesty and the backing from the veteran team owner. He added that it reminded him of the expectations at Richard Childress Racing, and made it clear that everyone in the garage shares the same goal.This renewed goal comes just ahead of the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Both Kyle Busch, driver of the No. 8 car, and Austin Dillon, piloting the No. 3 entry, are under pressure to perform. RCR’s playoff chances rest heavily on whether either driver can capture a win.