Australian V8 Supercars winner Cam Waters to make NASCAR Truck debut with ThorSport at Martinsville Speedway

On Thursday (March 28), Australian Supercars star Cam Waters announced his arrival in the NASCAR world. He will make his NASCAR Truck Series debut earlier next month at Martinsville Speedway.

The 11-time Supercars winner will drive the #66 Ford Performance F-150, the fifth full-time entry fielded by ThorSport Racing in the Long John Silver’s 200 Truck Series race at Martinsville Speedway on April 5. He will be joined by teammates Jake Garcia, Matt Crafton, Ty Majeski, and Ben Rhodes at NASCAR’s shortest track.

Expand Tweet

In a team release, Waters’ Supercars Series team Tickford Racing owner Rod Nash said:

"Anything that can provide Cam with further seat time is a bonus, said Nash. His foray into Sprint Car racing and now the NASCAR Truck event provides a fantastic way for Cam to stay sharp and further test his skills. The timing being in-between the AGP event and Taupo also works well for our team and we’re wishing Cam well and will be watching with huge interest”

Expand Tweet

Cam Waters has won 11 times in the Supercars series, with his most recent victory coming at the Adelaide Street Circuit in 2023. He has finished runner-up twice in the championship standings and has three podium finishes in the series’ crown jewel event, the Bathurst 1000. He made his series debut in 2011 and has been associated with Tickford Racing in the series since 2018.

“I’m sure it will be pretty wild out there” – Cam Waters on his truck debut

The Mildura, Victoria-native is excited about making his debut in stock car racing. He is hoping to adapt Martinsville Speedway's racing style quickly and stay competitive against some of the best drivers in the sport.

In a team release, speaking about his NASCAR debut, Waters said:

“We’ve been working away at making this happen for some time and to finally be given the chance to race, and with a top operation, is great. I’m not putting too much pressure on myself knowing I will be getting thrown into the deep end without any testing, but hopefully I can adapt reasonably quickly and be competitive. It’s a short oval so I’m sure it will be pretty wild out there.”

Waters joined Shane van Gisbergen and Brodie Kostecki to become the third Supercars competitor to debut in NASCAR in under a calendar year.

It will be interesting to see how Cam Waters copes with challenges at Martinsville on his Truck Series debut.