"Awesome job": Dale Earnhardt Jr. 'proud' of wife Amy's Bless Your'Hardt podcast

Dale Earnhardt Jr. gave an update on his health after not being able to make it for his wife's podcast. Junior's wife, Amy, began with her podcast titled Bless Your'Hardt. And while the NASCAR Hall of Famer was seated alongside the show's host on its first episode, for the second and most recent one, he couldn't be there.

Ad

Earnhardt Jr. was reportedly sick for filming the latest episode, because of which Amy hosted the show alongside her friend Jamie. However, despite Junior not being there, he sent out a message for Amy on his X profile as he reacted to a clip from the show.

"Felt like I should apologize for being out sick for this episode, but after you listen you may want to thank me. Awesome job by these two, in a pinch. Proud of my Amy. Side note: finally turning the corner and feeling better," Dale Earnhardt Jr. wrote.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the aforementioned clip, Jamie recalled the first time she met Amy. She said that she was watching the girls for Kelley Earnhardt Miller. When she came into the house, Karsyn Elledge, Kelley's daughter, was playing the piano and entertaining everyone.

"I do remember Karsyn saying to you guys, and I don't know if you or Dale remember this, she was like, 'Uncle Dale, you're going to marry her.' She was like, 'He's going to marry her,'" Jamie described.

Ad

This was something which Amy Earnhardt remarked was 'so bizarre', as she added:

"She wasnt' wrong. She just foreshadowed the whole thing."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy addressed a scenario of them being in disagreement while having to do a podcast

During the first episode of Bless Your'Hardt, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy touched on the scenario of them having disagreements and having to discuss them on the podcast. Junior claimed that he had 'some concerns' from his end about the podcast in case they have disagreements and have to 'sit down and have a show.'

Ad

This prompted Amy to point to how both of them usually deal with disagreements between each other.

"We can go for a week without talking to each other even with the kids and the whole thing in the house," Amy said.

As their discussion on this subject progressed, Amy told her husband that he really likes to argue along with debating and poking everyone around him.

Ad

"I think you just like the drama," she said about Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Having said that, Amy claimed that in their time together, she has come to expect certain things from her husband's personality and learned 'not to respond.' She said that now she remains patient and peaces out whenever they have an argument.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback