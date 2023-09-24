“Awkward”: Kyle Busch on what it feels like to see Coach Gibbs ever since his departure from Joe Gibbs Racing 

Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch has gone from being one of the most booed drivers on the field to one of the most loved in one year. Regarded as one of the most polarizing characters of the sport at one point, Busch was a driver who did not care for much else other than victories and results on the track.

The former Joe Gibbs Racing driver's new office at Richard Childress Racing has seen the Las Vegas, Nevada native fit right in this season. Challenging for the playoffs going into the Round of 12 this Sunday, Kyle Busch is in as good spirits as he has ever been in the Cup Series.

Busch's breakup with Coach Gibbs and JGR was not the smoothest of affairs as is well-known by everyone now. Such public divorces often lead to bitter feelings between teams and drivers. Busch spoke about his relationship with his former team in an interview with Alex Weaver. The 38-year-old said:

"Awkward, very awkward. But like, the crew guys and stuff like that, that are on the #54 car, I go up to them and talk to them every once in a while. My car chief Nate, I've always been super close with him."

Watch Kyle Busch challenge from behind the wheel of his #8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 during this Sunday's AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Kyle Busch elaborates on what he expects his performance to be like at Texas Motor Speedway

Elaborating in an interview with Bob Pockrass ahead of the Cup Series race on Sunday, Kyle Busch spoke about his chances at Texas Motor Speedway. The RCR driver did not give away any hints about how he might perform during the upcoming 400-mile-long Round of 12 race at the intermediate track.

He said in the interview:

"Realistically, I have no clue. I have high confidence here just based off of how the #8 car was here last year, how the #24 car was here last year so we based most of our stuff off of that. I'm just gonna jump in and go and hopefully, it's good, it's fast and it's where we need it to be, and then Talladega, it's luck."

The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 goes live from Texas Motor Speedway tomorrow, September 24, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. ET on the USA Network.