NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway 

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 21, 2023 21:32 IST
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Texas Motor Speedway, which includes the Cup Series and Xfinity Series. The Texas Motor Speedway will host the fourth playoff race of the 2023 Cup Series campaign on Sunday, September 24.

The 1.5-mile intermediate quad-oval track will host the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 for the 19th time in NASCAR history this weekend. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers entered this week to compete in over 267 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to a cumulative 400 miles.

The track layout which is similar to Atlanta Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway is returned to the series after a year. All the playoff drivers will want to start the second playoff round on a high note.

Weather forecast for NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

Below is the weather forecast for this week's races at Texas Motor Speedway:

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Andy's Frozen Custard 300: High 97°F, Low 72°F, Partly Cloudy, Wind S 15 mph and 10 percent chance of rain

Sunday, September 24, 2023

Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400: High 90°F, Low 70°F, Evening Showers, Wind SE 15 mph and 40 percent chance of rain

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

The 2023 iteration of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 is set to see 36 Cup Series drivers line up on the grid.

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Kevin Harvick
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Aric Almirola
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - JJ Yeley
  15. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Justin Haley
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Zane Smith
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - Carson Hocevar
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Todd Gilliland
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #77 - Ty Dillon
  35. #78 - BJ McLeod
  36. #99 - Daniel Suarez

You can watch the NASCAR Cup Series action live at Texas Motor Speedway on September 24 at 3:30 pm ET on USA Network and PRN.

Edited by Yash Soni
