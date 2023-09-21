NASCAR 2023: Weather forecast for Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway 

NASCAR fans are in for an action-packed weekend of stock car racing at Texas Motor Speedway, which includes the Cup Series and Xfinity Series. The Texas Motor Speedway will host the fourth playoff race of the 2023 Cup Series campaign on Sunday, September 24.

The 1.5-mile intermediate quad-oval track will host the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 for the 19th time in NASCAR history this weekend. A total of 36 Cup Series drivers entered this week to compete in over 267 laps, divided into three stages and adding up to a cumulative 400 miles.

The track layout which is similar to Atlanta Motor Speedway and Charlotte Motor Speedway is returned to the series after a year. All the playoff drivers will want to start the second playoff round on a high note.

Weather forecast for NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

Below is the weather forecast for this week's races at Texas Motor Speedway:

Saturday, September 23, 2023

Andy's Frozen Custard 300: High 97°F, Low 72°F, Partly Cloudy, Wind S 15 mph and 10 percent chance of rain

Sunday, September 24, 2023

Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400: High 90°F, Low 70°F, Evening Showers, Wind SE 15 mph and 40 percent chance of rain

Full entry list for NASCAR 2023 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

The 2023 iteration of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 is set to see 36 Cup Series drivers line up on the grid.

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Kevin Harvick #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Aric Almirola #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - JJ Yeley #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Justin Haley #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - Carson Hocevar #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Todd Gilliland #54 - Ty Gibbs #77 - Ty Dillon #78 - BJ McLeod #99 - Daniel Suarez

You can watch the NASCAR Cup Series action live at Texas Motor Speedway on September 24 at 3:30 pm ET on USA Network and PRN.