NASCAR 2023: Full entry list for Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series heads to Fort Worth, Texas, this weekend after the action-packed Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 is the 30th NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and the first race of the Round of 12. It will take place on Sunday (September 24) at the Texas Motor Speedway.

The fourth playoff race is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 pm ET and will be broadcast on the USA Network.

Expand Tweet

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 will be contested over 267 laps at the Texas Motor Speedway. This will be the 19th annual Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 hosted by the venue in the history of the Cup Series.

NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass took to X, previously called Twitter, to post an entry list of drivers taking part in the 2023 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

Expand Tweet

A total of 36 Cup cars will take on the green flag this week at Texas. Two drivers have changed on this weekend’s docket: #51 Rick Ware Racing’s Todd Gilliland and #38 Front Row Motorsports’ Zane Smith.

Tyler Reddick of 23XI Racing won last year’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400, finishing with a total time of four hours, 21 minutes and 53 seconds.

NASCAR’s 2023 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 full entry list

Here's a list of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series drivers participating in the race at Texas Motor Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain

#2 - Austin Cindric

#3 - Austin Dillon

#4 - Kevin Harvick

#5 - Kyle Larson

#6 - Brad Keselowski

#7 - Corey LaJoie

#8 - Kyle Busch

#9 - Chase Elliott

#10 - Aric Almirola

#11 - Denny Hamlin

#12 - Ryan Blaney

#14 - Chase Briscoe

#15 - JJ Yeley

#16 - AJ Allmendinger

#17 - Chris Buescher

#19 - Martin Truex, Jr.

#20 - Christopher Bell

#21 - Harrison Burton

#22 - Joey Logano

#23 - Bubba Wallace

#24 - William Byron

#31 - Justin Haley

#34 - Michael McDowell

#38 - Zane Smith

#41 - Ryan Preece

#42 - Carson Hocevar

#43 - Erik Jones

#45 - Tyler Reddick

#47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

#48 - Alex Bowman

#51 - Todd Gilliland

#54 - Ty Gibbs

#77 - Ty Dillon

#78 - BJ McLeod

#99 - Daniel Suarez

Catch NASCAR's action-packed racing weekend at the Texas Motor Speedway on Sept. 24 at 3:30 pm ET.