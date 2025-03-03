Corey LaJoie made a hilarious claim over Shane van Gisbergen's driving style. LaJoie said he would buy an O*lyF*ns subscription of SVG's footwork as the New Zealander enters the first road course race of the year.

LaJoie last ran a full-time NASCAR Cup Series schedule last year with Spire Motorsports and Rick Ware Racing. RWR dismissed him after the 2024 season to make room for Cody Ware, though the team gave him a part-time ride in the No. 01 Ford Mustang.

For the third race of the season, Corey LaJoie is sidelined but still supports the league. He playfully applauded Van Gisbergen's driving at Circuit of the Americas, with the Trackhouse Racing driver sitting around the top five.

"I would buy an O*lyf*ns subscription of @shanevg97’s [Shane van Gisbergen] footwork," LaJoie wrote.

Shane van Gisbergen, driver of the No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro, started the COTA race sixth behind teammate Daniel Suarez. SVG is among the favorites following strong outings in road course races. Notably, he won his debut NASCAR race in the streets of Chicago two years ago.

The 35-year-old Kiwi driver collected stage points in the first two stages of the 95-lap contest. He finished third in stage one to earn eight points and fifth in stage two to bag six points.

Shane van Gisbergen drives the No. 88 Chevrolet Camaro for Trackhouse Racing - Source: Imagn

In the race's closing laps, SVG competes against drivers like Kyle Busch and AJ Allmendinger for the win. As of this writing, he led the field for over 20 laps, with Busch leading over 30.

Shane van Gisbergen is heaped praises for road course prowess at COTA

Before the green flag fell at the Circuit of the Americas, NASCAR drivers praised Shane van Gisbergen's expertise on road course racing. They believe that the No. 88 Trackhouse Racing driver would put on a good show around the shorter 2.3-mile COTA configuration.

Defending champion Joey Logano acknowledged SVG and AJ Allmendinger for having an advantage in the first road course race of the season. He said the drivers have a good chance of locking themselves into the playoffs.

“You look at Shane, AJ, and some of these guys... they are well-rounded race car drivers and can win at other [tracks], but their true advantage when it comes to these race tracks is they are just good. They have a good chance of winning and locking themselves into the playoffs, and they would be deserving of it," Logano said (via NASCAR.com).

Meanwhile Allmendinger, driver of the No. 16 Chevrolet Camaro for Kaulig Racing, picked SVG as his favorite to win at COTA, saying:

“If you look at SVG, we’ve seen how fast he is. I’m always going to point to him as the favorite."

Shane van Gisbergen won his debut Cup race in the Chicago street race in 2023 - Source: Imagn

The three-time Supercars champion entered the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA 34th in the standings. He had a tough start to his rookie season, finishing 33rd in the Daytona 500 and 23rd at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

