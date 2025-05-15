“Be prepared”: NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson shares 7 life tips for young drivers

Jimmie Johnson recently shared a few tips for young drivers on Carvana Racing before the All-Star Race this weekend. He said that a young driver should be 'well prepared', should have 'safety' as a big priority and much more.

The 49-year-old American is one of the most accomplished drivers in the history of NASCAR. He began his racing journey in off-road competitions and quickly rose through the ranks earning multiple Rookie of the Year honors. Johnson made his NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2001 and was signed full-time by Hendrick Motorsports in 2002, with Jeff Gordon playing a pivotal role in bringing him to his team.

Jimmie Johnson’s career is marked by his incredible run in the 2000s and early 2010s, where he earned seven Cup Series championships. He most notably won five of his seven championships consecutively, a record that has still to be repeated and, due to the increased competitiveness of the Next Gen car, will be difficult to replicate.

The NASCAR legend's career is an inspiration to many rising racing drivers. In a video shared by Carvana Racing on X, Johnson shared seven tips (a nod to his seven championship wins) with young drivers looking to get into NASCAR and stock racing. He said:

"Here are a few pieces of advice for someone young trying to get into the sport. You need to keep your parents happy, so grades need to be up. Behaviour. Learn to work on your equipment. Safety always matters. Build relationships out track. Be as prepared as possible. It could be a sim, you could talk to other drivers, but make sure you know where you're going and what you need to do at that race track. And then when you win, smile and wave."

Jimmie Johnson is a two-time Daytona 500 winner and has four Brickyard 400 wins. He has won at least once at 20 different tracks, making him one of the few drivers to achieve this feat. Over his 22 years in NASCAR’s premier series, he has amassed 83 Cup Series wins (tied for sixth on the all-time list) along with 233 top-five finishes and 375 top-ten finishes.

After retiring from full-time competition in 2020, Johnson extended his portfolio by competing in the IndyCar Series and sports car events. He races part-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, driving the #84 for Legacy Motor Club. In 2024, the seven-time winner was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Jimmie Johnson joins hands with popular company to make a carbon fiber chronograph watch

Jimmie Johnson partnered with renowned motorsport-inspired watchmaker Omologato to launch a special limited-edition JJ700 Chronograph on May 15, 2025. This collaboration celebrates Johnson’s upcoming 700th Cup Series start at the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte, North Carolina, the same venue where he made his NASCAR debut in 2001.

The watch stands out for its use of authentic carbon fiber sourced directly from Johnson’s race car, making each timepiece a unique collector’s item for racing fans and a tangible piece of motorsport history.

“This watch isn’t just a timepiece — it’s a celebration of LEGACY, speed, and a career milestone I’m proud to share with fans. I love this design and I’m grateful to Omologato for this opportunity,” Jimmie Johnson said in an official press release.

The design and the use of race-used material add a personal and historical touch, enhancing the watch’s appeal to motorsports enthusiasts.

